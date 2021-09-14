Small companies turn to crowdfunding to survive pandemic

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 14, 2021
0
small-companies-turn-to-crowdfunding-to-survive-pandemic

As the pandemic of covid-19 caused a hit in the finances of many small businesses and professionals, crowdfunding has been an alternative for these ventures to raise money for their projects. A recent data from the Securities and Exchange Commission, linked to the Ministry of Economy, indicates that R$ 90 .4 million were raised to companies in 2020 an increase of 43% in relation to R$ 55 million 2020.

  • From solar energy to motis: kitty of startups finances everything nowadays
  • Record: startup of electric car recharge raises R$ 5 million in 90 minutes
  • Startup of Aeroscan drones captures R$ 1.3 million in just six hours

On platforms such as Catarse, Padrim and Apoia.se, initiatives that involve content production are quite successful, such as publishing books and comics, producing podcasts and YouTube channels, journalism projects and others. But there are also seminars for entrepreneurs, crafts, original parts for cars, etc.

For those who don’t know, crowdfunding works like this: the company registers its project on the platform, presents information about it, establishes the money you want to collect and divide it into smaller shares, which can be purchased by interested parties. Quotas usually offer some kind of reward, which gets better as the buyer pays more. There are also subscription models, where supporters contribute monthly.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Guide to the Sommelieria de Beers (Image: Reproduction / Catharsis)

Some of the numbers that Catarse released about the platform’s performance in the last year they were encouraging: more than R$ 55, 9 million transacted, 55% more than the volume of 2019. In December, payments for subscription projects reached R$ 986, 9,000, against R$ 636, 2 thousand in January 2020.

The +Books campaign was partnered with 000 brands and the support of 1.90 people. As a result, the amount collected is R$ 636.104 contemplated 16 authors (BRL 2. for each), 36 publishers and 36 bookstores (BRL 5.000 for each). One of them was the Guia da Sommelieria de Cervejas, a complementary manual on the technical training of beer sommeliers organized by Bia Amorim.

Krater’s publisher’s goal was to reach R$ 55 thousand in 36 days to print 1.000 books. The goal was surpassed in just one day and currently it has almost doubled the goal. The surplus will be used to produce a greater number of copies. “We want to be part of a constant evolution of the market, contributing so that it has the quality and recognition it deserves”, points out Diego Masiero, partner of publishing house Krater.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

502486

2020

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 14, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Back to top button