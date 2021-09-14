small-companies-turn-to-crowdfunding-to-survive-pandemic

As the pandemic of covid-19 caused a hit in the finances of many small businesses and professionals, crowdfunding has been an alternative for these ventures to raise money for their projects. A recent data from the Securities and Exchange Commission, linked to the Ministry of Economy, indicates that R$ 90 .4 million were raised to companies in 2020 an increase of 43% in relation to R$ 55 million 2020.

On platforms such as Catarse, Padrim and Apoia.se, initiatives that involve content production are quite successful, such as publishing books and comics, producing podcasts and YouTube channels, journalism projects and others. But there are also seminars for entrepreneurs, crafts, original parts for cars, etc.

For those who don’t know, crowdfunding works like this: the company registers its project on the platform, presents information about it, establishes the money you want to collect and divide it into smaller shares, which can be purchased by interested parties. Quotas usually offer some kind of reward, which gets better as the buyer pays more. There are also subscription models, where supporters contribute monthly.

