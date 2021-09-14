Star Trek: Lower Decks | Discover the new Paramount+ animation
Boldly going where Star Trek has never been. Perhaps that’s the best way to describe Star Trek: Lower Decks, the new animated series set in the franchise universe that arrives this Wednesday (
) to Paramount+. As well as the joke on the classic motto, the drawing is also based on the entire mythology of the series and uses concepts that, throughout the last ones 50 years, they helped to establish the imagination of what I get-scientific, all in the name of comedy, a territory still unexplored by Starfleet.
- Star Trek: there are more than 55 years boldly going where no one has ever been
THE The fun of the animation is in showing that the crew of the ship know this, which makes us have very believable characters. After all, everyone has had a co-worker who didn’t take the job seriously or who thought he was too good for the job.
In this context, we have someone like Becket Mariner, a of the protagonists of the animation. She knows of the irrelevance of Cerritos within the Star Trek universe and uses it to her advantage to make the work lighter or even to procrastinate. Without caring about Starfleet rules, she does things her way which puts her on a collision course with Brad Boimler, who is the right topic of the company, who dreams in growing in the hierarchy if you follow the good moo’s primer.
This structure makes Star Trek: Lower Decks drink a lot from the source of The Office, whose mood was directly linked to this dynamic in a common work environment. So, even though the cartoon still brings a lot of adventure throughout its two seasons, the core is still in the relationship between the crew and how it contrasts with what we know about the franchise.
Lower Decks is the first Star Trek animation since the release of 502506(Image: Disclosure/Paramount)
- Sign it Disney+ here and watch famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want!
At the same time, he points out that the animation distances itself from these productions because its story goes one way much more optimistic than the nihilistic and reflexive views that Rick and Morty itself presented. For him, the big difference lies in the fact that the stories set in the universe of Star Trek carry this more positive message, without any charge of cynicism.
For fans and newcomers
Being a Star Trek
- comedy, of course it will bring a lot of content to please the fans. They are jokes, situations and dialogues that reference both the classic series and the movies and even elements related to the universe of fans. It’s a cartoon made by and for this audience, but not just for them.
Although much of the humor is in these inside jokes linked to the series’ mythology, it also makes room for novices can also watch and enjoy the stories and misadventures of the Cerritos crew. As stated, the characters are built in such a way as to be recognizable even to those who have never been on a Starfleet ship.
Mariner and Boimler are funny even if you don’t know who Khan is, says McMahan, referring to the classic villain. If you’ve ever seen Star Trek ever, you’ll know what a Romulan is. But if you’ve never seen it, you’ll enjoy the story in the same way because you know how to identify that this is a rabid alien with a sword. They are archetypes that have functioned for over 30 years. So much so that he said that there were few cases of people who had never watched the classic series and ventured into Lower Decks and they loved it to the point of picking up the original series and movies, showing that comedy can be a much friendlier gateway than science fiction, but that Cerritos manages to take both very well on board. The first two seasons of Star Trek: Lower Decks hit Paramount+ this Wednesday, 04 of September. In all, only 30 episodes. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email at Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 502532
502532
Mariner and Boimler are funny even if you don’t know who Khan is, says McMahan, referring to the classic villain. If you’ve ever seen Star Trek ever, you’ll know what a Romulan is. But if you’ve never seen it, you’ll enjoy the story in the same way because you know how to identify that this is a rabid alien with a sword. They are archetypes that have functioned for over 30 years.
So much so that he said that there were few cases of people who had never watched the classic series and ventured into Lower Decks and they loved it to the point of picking up the original series and movies, showing that comedy can be a much friendlier gateway than science fiction, but that Cerritos manages to take both very well on board.
The first two seasons of Star Trek: Lower Decks hit Paramount+ this Wednesday, 04 of September. In all, only 30 episodes.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email at Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
502532