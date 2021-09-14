Star Trek: Lower Decks | Discover the new Paramount+ animation

Boldly going where Star Trek has never been. Perhaps that’s the best way to describe Star Trek: Lower Decks, the new animated series set in the franchise universe that arrives this Wednesday (

) to Paramount+. As well as the joke on the classic motto, the drawing is also based on the entire mythology of the series and uses concepts that, throughout the last ones 50 years, they helped to establish the imagination of what I get-scientific, all in the name of comedy, a territory still unexplored by Starfleet.

For this, Lower Decks puts aside the classic names, epic adventures and even the glamor of the Enterprise or Voyager in favor of a spaceship irrelevant to the United Federation of Planets and an unheroic group of characters. the one that enters the USS Cerritos and its crew. Animation explores the lower part of the Starfleet hierarchy to bring up very familiar situations (Image: Disclosure/Paramount) The charm of the drawing is in this balcony to show the part of low in the Fleet hierarchy, that is, like the lives of ordinary people in a world full of heroes. Basically, bringing the spotlight to the shop floor while the real protagonists are blazing galaxies out there. And by highlighting the fleet's pedestrians that Lower Decks is no longer a series for fans of Star Trek and opens the doors for anyone to identify and have fun with their characters, taking as a gift a very rich universe. Want to stay on top of the best technology news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Welcome to USS Cerritos While this shift in focus is not a completely new idea, it works great in Lower Decks for contrasting with the seriousness that Star Trek has always carried over the years and its history uses this very well, starting with the choice of ship itself. While the Enterprise and Discovery crews are responsible for the Federation's first contact with new worlds and civilizations, Cerritos will keep the so-called second contact, that is, with all the bureaucratic part and little interesting. she's the one who takes paperwork to the new planets, provides groceries and everything that Kirk and Picard's adventures never showed for the simple fact of being boring and emotionless. Main animation charm or charisma of its characters(Image: Divulgation/Paramount)



THE The fun of the animation is in showing that the crew of the ship know this, which makes us have very believable characters. After all, everyone has had a co-worker who didn’t take the job seriously or who thought he was too good for the job.

In this context, we have someone like Becket Mariner, a of the protagonists of the animation. She knows of the irrelevance of Cerritos within the Star Trek universe and uses it to her advantage to make the work lighter or even to procrastinate. Without caring about Starfleet rules, she does things her way which puts her on a collision course with Brad Boimler, who is the right topic of the company, who dreams in growing in the hierarchy if you follow the good moo’s primer.

This structure makes Star Trek: Lower Decks drink a lot from the source of The Office, whose mood was directly linked to this dynamic in a common work environment. So, even though the cartoon still brings a lot of adventure throughout its two seasons, the core is still in the relationship between the crew and how it contrasts with what we know about the franchise.

Lower Decks is the first Star Trek animation since the release of 502506(Image: Disclosure/Paramount)