Learn how to schedule an email to be sent in Gmail
A Gmail (Android | iOS | Internet) is a webmail platform that was developed by Google and offers a series of functions for its users, one of them being the capability on schedule u send over emails.
This feature can be quite interesting for those who want to maintain electronic productivity yet manage their future activities. If that’s your intention, be aware that scheduling the sending of emails in Gmail is very fast, something practical, electronic can be done on your cell phone or on your Personal computer. Check it as below!
Zero mobile
Step 1: when finalizing a zero email Gmail via over your cell phone, tap zero icon on Three zero dots corner better right.
Want to stay up to date on these best tech news perform days? Access electronic subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech Information. Every day a summary of these main news perform technology world for you!
When finalizing a zero email Gmail, tap the “Three dots” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 2: zero menus open in then select Schedule Shipping.
Zero open menus then select “Schedule Send” (Capture on screen: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 3: choose one of these pre-programmed options or click on Choose information electronic hora to customize a shipment .
In the open pop-up Next, select one of these options to schedule a perform e-mail sending (Screen capture: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 4: choose a new information electronic hora, electronic tap on Schedule shipping.
Choose an information, one hour electronic click on “Schedule shipping” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 5: to view the scheduled emails , come back home screen electronic touch zero cone on Three lines zero corner first-class left.
Step 6: zero open menus, click on Scheduled.
Zero open menus, select “Scheduled” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 7: then you will be able to view all scheduled emails.
Step 8: to cancel a shipment on one, press your finger briefly on it electronic touch zero cone indicated in the image.
Select an email electronic touch zero icon indicated to cancel the sending (Capture on screen: Matheus Bigogno)
Zero Computer
Step 1: when finalizing an e-mail, click zero icon on Arrow next to Send electronic select Schedule shipping.
When finalizing a zero email Gmail, click on “Schedule Send” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 2: choose one of these pre-programmed options or click on Choose information electronic time to customize a shipment.
In the pop-up that opens next, select one of these options to schedule a perform e-mail sending (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 3
: choose a new information electronic hora, electronic tap on Schedule shipping.
Step 4: To view the scheduled emails, access this tab zero left side menus.
Step 4: To view the scheduled emails, access this tab zero left side menus.
To access scheduled emails, click on “Scheduled” zero left menus (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 5: select an email electronic use u better menu to cancel or suspend a shipment. To delete it or access other options, right click perform mouse on it.
Select your e-mail to choose whether you want to cancel a shipment, delete it or choose other actions (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Ready! Now you can schedule over emails in Gmail via cell phone carry out or Personal computer carry out envio.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your Canaltech zero email to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of a technology.
502464 502465