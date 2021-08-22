virat kohli aggression: i admire virat kohli but his aggression should be within limits, says farokh engineer

London

Former India wicketkeeper Farooq Engineer heaped praise on Indian skipper Virat Kohli but believes Kohli’s aggression should be within limits. There was a scuffle between Kohli and James Anderson during the second test match played at Lord’s.

India won this match by 151 runs. During the discussion with Sports Tak Engineer said, “I am a fan of Kohli. He is an aggressive captain. This is good but it should have a limit. If this does not happen then the match referee and umpire will intervene.

Hey! What is this… Cricket match in the dressing room instead of the ground? Shocked, you will not be able to stop laughing watching VIDEO

If Farooq is to be believed, ‘Sometimes Virat becomes very aggressive, but I like his aggression. Kohli is a very good captain. He is one of the best batsmen in the world.

Indian cricket is growing under the supervision of Rahul Dravid, changed the way of coaching

The 83-year-old former player said that the 89-run partnership between Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in the second innings against England was excellent. Regarding sledging during his career days, he said that he used to focus on answering the opposition team through his on-field performances.

The Indian team was said to be dishonest, Ravi Shastri ran after Miandad with a shoe

Farooq Engineer said, ‘They used to call us Bloody Indians. He ridiculed our accent, but I answered him. I answered him back on the pitch by doing runs and wicketkeeping and all that.