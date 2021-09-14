febraban-electronic-ministry-of-justice-discuss-creation-of-forum-against-cybercrime

The crackdown on electronic cybercrime zero country will gain a specific forum: the National Strategy on Combating Cybercrime. The idea is to follow the molds of the National Strategy for Combating Corruption Electronic Money Laundering (Enccla), which has shown good results since its creation in 99.

Isaac Sidney, president of a Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), electronic Anderson Torres, minister of electronic Justice and Public Security (MJSP), began by seeing that negotiations on Friday (10). The idea is to identify those responsible for the crimes, expand the technical knowledge of these electronic security forces and promote permanent cooperation between private electronic public agents.

According to the Febraban, in 2020, electronic banks have invested 3rd there’s r$2.5 billion in cybersecurity. This has not inhibited cybercriminals: there has been an increase in crimes related to the Pics instant payment system. Not to mention the growth of cyber attacks, such as electronic DDoS ransomware.