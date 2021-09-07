Shane Warne Praises Kohli: Shane Warne Praises Virat Kohli

London

Legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne has praised Indian captain Virat Kohli after his victory in the Oval Test against England. India beat England to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

In a conversation with broadcaster Sky Sports after the match, Warne said that Kohli supports his players. Warne said that this is the hallmark of a great leader.

Warne said, ‘The Indian team looks up to Virat Kohli. He has the respect of all other players. They support Virat and play for him. As a captain it is important that your team plays for you.

On the fifth day of the Oval Test, it was believed that Kohli’s captaincy ability would be a good test. Before the start of the day’s play, India had a target of 10 wickets on a flat pitch. The Indian bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah showed a great game but at the same time Kohli’s changes in bowling and fielding were also amazing.

Warne said, ‘The way he has captained his team, he instills confidence in his team. Confidence is very important in sports. If you don’t have faith, then no matter how good a team you have, it will not be easy for you to achieve the goal. Virat Kohli gives the same confidence to his team.

At a time when questions are being raised about the future of Test cricket, but Warne is very happy to see Virat Kohli’s passion for this format of the game.

He said, ‘All I want to say is, ‘Thank you Virat! He loves Test cricket and considers it his priority. India is the power house of world cricket and the biggest superstar of cricket in the world says that test cricket is very important. We are winning by going to Australia and we are going to win in England. That means we win in India where the ball spins, we win on fast and bouncy Australian pitches and seam-swinging pitches in England. And that’s all we achieve with this team.

Warne finally requested Virat to continue playing Test cricket as long as possible.