How to block Nubank card through the app or website

Nubank (Android l iOS l Web) has some outstanding features and, among the main ones, are measures to reduce bureaucracy in banking activities. As a result, the company’s customers have a lot of control over their accounts and cards. And, in case of loss or theft, it is possible to block your Nubank card in just a few seconds.

To carry out the process, the cardholder does not need approval from Nubank: just click a button and any activities with the roxinho will be prevented. Check out how to block via the app or the website below.

How to block Nubank card

through the app

Step 1: Access Nubank with your mobile phone and, at the bottom of the screen, find and click on the “My Cards” tab;

Access the cards screen. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: Now select the card you want to block. To do so, just tap it;

Click on the one you want to block. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: input 4-digit password and proceed;

Enter the password. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4: swipe down the page and tap the “Block” button;

To block, click on the indicated button. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 5: With this, a small confirmation window will appear. Click “Block” again to complete the process. Note that the lock performed by the user is only temporary — no wonder, it is possible to unlock the card right away. Therefore, this action does not dispense with contacting the bank in more serious cases.

Confirm and go! (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

From the site

Step 1: From the Nubank website, the process is faster and simpler. To do so, click on the “Login” button, located in the upper right corner;

Log in to your account to get started. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: Then enter your CPF and password. Once you fill in the fields, the “Continue” button will be displayed in purple color. Click on it to advance;

Provide your credentials. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: Now open the Nubank app and tap the profile or gear icon to access the “Settings” menu. Select “My Data” and then click “Access via website”. Now point your cell phone at the QR Code displayed on the website. If you don’t have the device in your hands, click on “I don’t have a cell phone” and follow the instructions;

Release account access with the app. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4: In the upper right corner, click on your name and, finally, on the “Block card” button.

And finally, lock the card. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you save how to block Nubank card by app or website.

