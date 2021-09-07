bcci not happy with coach ravi shastri and captain virat kohli for attending public event at london

Highlights

Embarrassment for the board after Ravi Shastri was found to be Kovid positive The board is very angry with Shastri and Kohli and is probing the matter, both took part in a crowded event without the permission of the ECBNew Delhi

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is upset with coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli. The two attended a public event in London last week. A BCCI source has given this information.

Shastri was found to be Kovid-19 positive on Sunday. While bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R. Sridhar who had been in close contact with Shastri tested positive on Monday. Team physio Nitin Patel is currently in isolation.

Ind Vs Eng: Shardul became the impact player of Team India by playing four Test matches, can become a challenge for Jadeja along with Pandya

A BCCI official told our colleague Times of India, “The pictures of the event have been shared with the BCCI officials. The board will investigate the matter. The matter has embarrassed the Board. The coach and the captain will be asked questions about the whole matter after the Oval Test. The role of the team’s administrative manager Girish Dongre is also under investigation.

According to British media, the Indian team did not take clearance from the England and Wales Cricket Board in this regard. The official further said, “BCCI is in touch with the ECB regarding this matter and is trying to complete the series without any further issues.” Right now everyone is hoping that Shastri gets well soon. There is also a selection meeting regarding the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. Maybe this issue can be raised there as well.

Members of the visiting team are allowed to go to a place where there is not too much crowd. Attending an event where there were a large number of people has put both the boards in trouble.

“It was not an official event organized by any board. The matter is even more disturbing because the board’s secretary Jay Shah had written a letter to every team member before the series, instructing them to be careful and stay away from crowded places. This action of the team has not been liked by the board much.

What is reverse swing, using which Jasprit Bumrah pushed England on the back foot

Of course, it cannot be said with certainty that Shastri fell ill because of attending that event. The lifts used by the team and supporting staff at the team hotel are also used by the rest of the guests. However, the board feels that this could have been avoided.

Every member of the team was examined on Sunday. The results were awaited till Monday afternoon. The infected support staff will not accompany the team to Manchester where the fifth and last Test match of the series will be played from 10 September.

T20 World Cup squad: Varun and Rahul for second spinner, Sanju and Ishaan for wicketkeeper

Both teams will go into a more stringent biobubble in Manchester. “There will be a complete biobubble in Manchester,” the official said. The IPL is starting in the UAE just five days after the end of the fifth Test. Players will have to go to the Biobubble in the UAE. Otherwise, they will have to go to Quarantine once again after reaching the UAE. Hopefully when the team enters the biobubble, no more issues come to the fore.