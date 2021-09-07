Sharing an iPhone Photos App Memory

Memories, a feature present in the Photos app (iPhone, iPad and Mac), makes the experience of reliving moments registered in the photo library of Apple devices incredible. Its automatic learning recognizes places, people and special events and displays them in small movie collections.

In addition to viewing them on the device itself, memories created in the Photos app can also be shared with friends and family — even if they aren’t Apple users. When sending them from an e-mail attachment, or via WhatsApp, the memories are transformed into videos and continue to maintain the characteristics of the original format.

So, see how to access the Memories feature on your iPhone, iPad and Mac and learn to share them with others easily.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

How to share a memory

1. On iPhone and iPad

Step 1: Open the Photos app. Then tap the “For You” tab.

In the Photos app, go to the “For You” tab – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2: Tap a memory you want to share.

Open a memory in the Photos app – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 3: At the top of the screen, tap the share button.

Select the button to share memories – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 4: Choose which user or app you want to share memory for.

Share the memory with a person via an app of your choice – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

2. On Mac

Step 1: Open the Photos app. Then, on the side tab, click on “Memories”.

Enter the Memories section of Photos on Mac – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2: Double click to enter a memory. Finally click on the share button located at the top of the window.

Tap the share button to send the memory to others via Mac – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.