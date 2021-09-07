Mercado Livre participates in initiative to value Amazonian products

For the second year in a row, Mercado Livre joins entrepreneurs from the Amazonia em Casa, Floresta em Pé movement to promote products from the region. To celebrate Amazon Day (September 5th), the Da Amazônia para Você campaign takes place between September 3rd and 12th.

The initiative brings more than 30 projects that offer more than 300 products of various types, from fashion to gastronomy and handicrafts. The movement’s website has some of them for sale, such as decorative banana flower trays, a pair of sneakers, decorative baskets, anklets and others.

Three exclusive kits with foods from the Amazon were also created. Despertar da Floresta (R$ 267, excluding shipping) comes with granola, powdered açaí, sustainably produced coffee and others. Sabores da Floresta (R$ 152) brings cumari pepper from Pará, yellow tucupi sauce and puxuri seed; and the Immunity of the Forest (R$ 242) presents guarana from the Amazon, the rare honey from melipona bees (stingless) and Brazil nuts, among others.

Amazon For You Campaign Kit (Image: Amazônia em Casa, Floresta em Pé)

According to the press release, the initiative is part of the company’s sustainability strategy, which includes the commercialization and digital inclusion of entrepreneurs in the region. Each purchase button on the initiative’s website redirects to a Mercado Livre page, and there the customer completes the order.

“Based on our power to mobilize and connect people, we want to further expand access to Brazilian socio-biodiversity products”, highlights Laura Motta, sustainability manager at Mercado Livre. The company also created a hotsite to talk about Amazonian biomes and companies that sell local products.

