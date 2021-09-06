Spanish HR software company arrives in Brazil after raising US$ 80 million

Factorial, a Spanish software company for the human resources area, announced on Monday (6) a funding of US$ 80 million (R$ 413 million at the current price) by the private equity fund manager Tiger Global. The money will be used for its international expansion, which includes Brazil. The company has just opened its first office in São Paulo.

What does Factorial do? Its software is a virtually end-to-end solution for HR processes, from recruiting and selection to hiring new employees, as well as time and absence recording, salary variations, document management and employee performance assessment.

The company was created in Barcelona in 2016, but already operates in more than 65 countries such as France, Portugal, Italy, Germany, United Kingdom, United States and Mexico. “We see the country [Brasil] as one of the main markets for 2022”, says CEO Jordi Romero to the Forbes website.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Romero reinforces this idea when he says that Factorial’s expectation is to triple in size by 2022, with Brazil being strategic in this plan. “It’s a huge economy. We believe that Brazil is transforming even faster than more mature markets, which indicates the country as a sure bet. We expect a great rise in the Brazilian market in the coming years, and we want to be part of this movement”, he said.

Another major goal of the company is to become the leader in the HR technology sector. Currently KFC, Booking.com and Whisbi are some of its clients, but in Brazil it will have to face other names already consolidated in recruitment software, such as Gupy and Kenoby. In Brazil, Factorial’s initial plan costs R$10 per month per employee in the basic plan, and R$15 to manage advanced and customized processes. However, larger companies can negotiate the values.

Source: Forbes, Exam

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.