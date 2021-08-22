coaching under rahul dravid supervision: corporate education being given to coaches in national cricket academy under rahul dravid supervision

New Delhi

The National Cricket Academy (NCA), led by former legend Rahul Dravid, has revamped the coaching programme, now for future coaches to deal with off-field issues including selection pressure from various regions. ‘Corporate Classes’ are being organized.

Some of the big players who have played in first-class cricket recently attended the level-two coaching course of BCCI (Cricket Board of India). All of them also appeared in the theoretical and practical (theory and practical) exams.

The curriculum has been revamped keeping in mind the modern needs of coaching, wherein the ‘Corporate Problem Solving Classroom’ has come as a surprise to enable the participants to deal with various off-field issues and stakeholders involved. Inspired to find ways.

A former first-class cricketer who was a part of this course, said on condition of anonymity, “This course has been designed by former Mumbai fast bowler Shemal (Vengaonkar), who is an MBA and has experience working in the corporate world. . I have never attended a class like this, but it was very unique and it helped me broaden my perspective.’

He told that it explained the difference between ‘bargaining’ and ‘conciliation’, in which it was told that we have to find a solution to the problem as well as see what is the way to solve it. In this, various problems faced by the coach were mentioned. In this it was told how the selector tries to get his point across to the coach. Can the coach convince the selector to take help from the administrators?’

During this course, Dravid did not conduct any classes, but he sat like a student with the coaching instructors. Another former first-class player who played against Dravid said, “Actually when we were shown videos of players and asked to explain the solution, Rahul bhai would also join us and solve the problem.” Tried to find out. He used to tell us that he still feels like a student and the day he stops learning will be his last day in this field.