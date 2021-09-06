Why India win oval test: Jasprit bumrah was real hero of Indian cricket team over historical win vs England in oval test

Highlights

India won the fourth Test played in the Oval, England were defeated by a huge margin of 157 runs, after the batsmen, the Indian bowlers showed Damoval

Till the last day of the fourth Test between India and England, both the teams were standing on the same level. The match could have gone either way. All three outcomes were possible before play started on the fifth day. But those two wickets of Bumrah completely pushed England on the back foot in the match, due to which we are saying that there is no one like Jassi.

Bumrah broke England’s back

When the fifth day’s play started, both the openers were looking in good shape. But Rory Burns was dealt with by Shardul as soon as he scored a half-century, then new batsman David Malan was run out. India had to build pressure after lunch. Jadeja bowls Haseeb Hameed. Now captain Kohli handed the ball to Bumrah, on which he completely fulfilled. He broke England’s back by taking two wickets in the next two overs.

Pope bowled on a wonderful ball

Ollie Pope, who scored 81 in the first innings, was a big hurdle in India’s victory. But in a wonderful ball, Jassi scattered his bails. The ball came quickly in the line of the off-stump. There was a big gap between the bat-pad, due to which the ball overturned the leg-stump. Ollie Pope’s innings was reduced to just two runs.

Then came the speed of the bullet like a yorker

Now four wickets had fallen for 146 runs. The responsibility of handling the English innings was on the two most experienced batsmen of the team. But where was Bumrah going to stop? In his very next over, he pulled out the Brahmastra. Jonny Bairstow was bowled with a familiar dangerous yorker. Bairstow had no answer for the ball lying in the root at a speed of 145 km. Went to defence, but the stick got blown off before he could hit the bat in time. The English wicketkeeper could not even open the account.

Kapil Dev’s record broken, many legends behind

During this, Jasprit Bumrah also became the fastest pacer to take 100 wickets for India in Tests. He did this feat in the 24th Test of his career. Bumrah breaks Kapil Dev’s record. Kapil, who led India to the 1983 World Cup, took 100 wickets in 25 Tests.

Stump break… Bumrah completes ‘century of wickets’ in Test cricket, Sehwag reacted like this

Fastest Indian pacer to take 100 wickets

24- Jasprit Bumrah

25- Kapil Dev

28- Irfan Pathan

29- Mohammed Shami

30- Javagal Srinath

33- Ishant Sharma