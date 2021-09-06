captain virat kohli: this was one of India’s top three bowling performances under my captaincy; Says virat kohli: What did Bumrah say that Captain Kohli did not forget to tell after the match

captain virat kohli: this was one of India’s top three bowling performances under my captaincy; Says virat kohli: What did Bumrah say that Captain Kohli did not forget to tell after the match

Highlights

India beat England by 157 runs in the Oval Test Team India took a 2-1 lead in the 5-match series The fifth Test of the series will be played from 10 September London

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli said after winning the Oval Test that it is one of the top three bowling performances of the Indian team in whatever he has seen as a captain.

The fast bowlers were not getting help on the last two days of the match at ‘The Oval’ but Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur took seven wickets amongst themselves to bundle out England’s second innings for 210 runs.

Kohli became the first Indian captain to win 3 Tests on British soil, a flurry of records

India won the match and took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Kohli said after the match, ‘It is one of the top three bowling performances of the Indian team in whatever I have seen as a captain. And it’s been wonderful to see. We believed as a team that we can all take ten wickets.

According to Kohli, ‘I think the best thing in both the matches (Lord’s and Oval) has been showing the team’s spirit. We never play with the mindset of saving the match. We play to win and are really proud of the spirit the team has shown.

India thrashed England by 157 runs at the Oval, took a 2-1 lead in the 5-match series

Bumrah bowled impressively in the match, bowling Ollie Pope (02) and Jonny Bairstow (00) in the second session of the day. Kohli said that Bumrah himself was looking to bowl at that time. He said, ‘When the ball started to reverse swing, Bumrah said let me bowl, he cast that spell and with those two big wickets, the match turned towards us.’

Kohli admitted that Shardul Thakur’s all-round performance was instrumental in the team’s victory. He said, ‘You talked about his performance. Rohit’s innings was superb. What Shardul has done in this game is in front. With his two fifties, we were able to beat the opposition team.

Stump break… Bumrah completes ‘century of wickets’ in Test cricket, Sehwag reacted like this

Rohit Sharma was adjudged man of the match for scoring 127 runs in India’s second innings. This is Rohit’s first century in Tests played abroad. He said, ‘I wanted to play on the ground. It was special to score this century. We were aware of the importance of big scores in the second innings. This is my first century on an overseas pitch. The three-digit figure (century) was not on my mind. After taking the lead, our effort was to bring them under pressure.