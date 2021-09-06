FIRST WIN IN OVAL AFTER 50 YEAR: virat kohli becomes the first asian captain to win 3 tests against england in england

Oval

After scintillating batting, India hoisted the tricolor at the Oval on the back of their bowlers after 50 years. England suffered a crushing 157-run defeat on the last day of the fourth match of the five-Test series. Now Team India has an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series.

Captain Kohli’s miracle in England

The first Indian captain to retain the trophy in England since 2007, the first captain to win a Test series in Sri Lanka since 1993, the only Indian captain to win two Test series in the West Indies, the first Asian captain to win a Test series in Australia

India won such a capture

After losing the toss, India scored 191 runs in the first innings. In reply, the English innings were all out for 290 runs. In this way he had a lead of 99 runs. The Indian team scored a mountainous score of 466 runs in the second innings on the basis of Rohit Sharma’s first century abroad and then the tail batsmen. England now had a huge target of 368 runs. But the hosts were all out after scoring 210 runs.

the bowlers had fun

For India, Umesh Yadav took three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each. In England’s innings, apart from Hameed (63) and Rory Burns (50), David Malan (5), captain Joe Root (36), Ollie Pope (2), Jonny Bairstow (0) Moeen Ali (0) Chris Woakes (18) Craig Overton (10) scored James Anderson (2) while Ollie Robinson remained unbeaten on 10.

