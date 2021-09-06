jasprit bumrah yorker: India got the ball to reverse and that was the turning point: Joe Root after England lose Oval Test

Oval

India took an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series after beating England by 157 runs on the fifth and final day of the Fourth Test on Monday. After lunch, Bumrah bowled Ollie Pope 02 and Jonny Bairstow (0).

England captain Joe Root also said that Bumrah’s spell changed the course of the match. “Credit should be given to India, they got the ball to reverse swing and it turned out to be a turner,” he said.

Bumrah made his Test debut against South Africa in Cape Town in January 2018 and has been a vital part of the Virat Kohli-led Indian team since then. The English captain said that, ‘It was disappointing not to get anything from today’s match. We thought we had a chance to win. We could have taken more lead in the first innings, and you have to take chances against world class players.

Bumrah fastest Indian pacer to take 100 Test wickets

In his 24th Test, Jasprit surpassed India’s World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, who achieved the feat in his 25th Test in 1980. Bumrah touched the 100 Test wicket mark by bowling Ollie Pope (02).

Rohit Sharma was adjudged man of the match for scoring 127 runs in India’s second innings. This is Rohit’s first century in Tests played abroad. He said, ‘I wanted to play on the ground. It was special to score this century. We were aware of the importance of big scores in the second innings. This is my first century on an overseas pitch. The three-digit figure (century) was not on my mind. After taking the lead, our effort was to bring them under pressure.

