Libyan message from Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias: Turkey-Libya Reconciliation…

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 6, 2021
1

Greek Minister Nikos Dendias spoke at the joint press conference he held with his Libyan counterpart, Necla el-Mengush, where he met in Athens.

Emphasizing that the Prime Minister Kiryakos Mitsotakis government’s frequent meetings with Libyan senior officials point to the importance given to bilateral relations, Dendias said, “Unlike other countries in the region, Greece is not trying to turn back time and turn Libya into a de facto colony of foreign interests.” claimed.

Claiming that they do not want anything that the Libyan people will not accept or support, Dendias said, “We do not want any illegal agreement with Libya, we do not want an agreement that the Libyan parliament rejects. We are concerned with the stability, development and welfare of your country.” he said.

Claiming that Libya is neighbor to Greece and noting that Libya’s stability affects the whole region, Dendias argued that they are making efforts to improve not only bilateral relations but also relations between the European Union (EU) and Libya.

ELECTIONS TO BE HELD IN LIBYA ON DECEMBER 24

Dendias stated that they attach importance to the protection of Libya’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and pointed out the importance of the successful completion of the elections to be held on 24 December in this context.

“We hope (these elections) will bring out a government in Libya that can shed the burdens of the past, such as the invalid, baseless and illegal ‘Turkey-Libya Agreement’.” Dendias said, reiterating Athens’ claim that this agreement is a violation of international law.

El-Mengush, on the other hand, underlined the importance of Libya’s stability in maintaining stability and peace in the Eastern Mediterranean and the region, including Greece, and invited Greece and the EU to help Libya by offering cooperation tools necessary for security and stability.

Saying that they want to cooperate with Greece and the EU on asylum seekers, the Libyan Minister thanked Dendias for Athens’ sensitivity on this and other issues.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 6, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Taliban dominate Afghanistan

Taliban dominate Afghanistan

September 3, 2021
Photo of ind vs eng 4th test 2021: After 5 decades at the Oval, Team India again won, all records in pictures

ind vs eng 4th test 2021: After 5 decades at the Oval, Team India again won, all records in pictures

September 6, 2021
Photo of Android Auto vs. Android Automotive: What’s the difference between the two platforms?

Android Auto vs. Android Automotive: What’s the difference between the two platforms?

August 21, 2021
Photo of Lenovo Legion Duel 3 is confirmed with Snapdragon 898 processor

Lenovo Legion Duel 3 is confirmed with Snapdragon 898 processor

August 25, 2021
Back to top button