ind vs eng 4th test 2021: After 5 decades at the Oval, Team India again won, all records in pictures

London

India beat England by 157 runs at the historic Oval in London to take a 2-1 lead in the 5-match Test series. This is Team India’s second Test win at The Oval. Exactly 50 years and 13 days before this, India won the Test match at the Oval as well as won the series. India defeated England by 4 wickets on 24 August 1971.

Won at Lord’s and Oval for the first time in a series

India has won Test matches for the first time at Lord’s and Oval during any one series. Earlier in the same series, Australia has done this feat 5 times while West Indies have done it 4 times. Pakistan has 3, New Zealand South Africa one and India has accomplished this task once.

Kohli becomes first Indian captain to win 3 Tests in England

Virat Kohli has become the first Indian captain to win 3 Test matches on England soil. As captain, Kohli has won the 10th Test match against England. This is the second time in overseas that the Indian team has managed to register a win after scoring less than 200 in the first innings. Earlier in the year 2018, Team India had achieved this feat against hosts South Africa.

Rohit was selected man of the match for the 35th time in international cricket

Rohit Sharma, who scored 127 runs in the second innings of the Oval Test, was adjudged the man of the match. Rohit was successful in winning this award for the 35th time in international cricket. Sachin Tendulkar has received this award as an Indian for the most number of times in international cricket. Tendulkar has been named man of the match 76 times. Sachin is followed by Virat Kohli (57) and Sourav Ganguly (37).

Bumrah completes century of wickets

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah completed his century of wickets in Test cricket against England on the fifth day of the Oval Test. With this Bumrah has become the fastest Indian pacer to take 100 wickets in Tests. He achieved this feat in 24 Test matches.

During this, Bumrah broke the record of legendary Kapil Dev, who touched the 100-wicket mark in 25 Test matches. Bumrah made this record by dismissing England batsman Ollie Pope in the second session on the fifth day of the Oval Test.

Shardul did wonders with the bat

After 1969, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur are the only two Indians who have taken 50 plus scores and 3 or more wickets in a Test match twice. In the current Test series against England, Shardul has done wonders with the ball as well as with the bat. He has played two consecutive half-centuries.

India won the 9th test match in England

India has won a Test match for the 9th time in England. Earlier, Team India had won the most matches in overseas in Australia (9), Sri Lanka (9) and West Indies (9). Under Kohli’s leadership, India has been performing well in all three formats of the game over the years.