Frightening statement from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: The world is…

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 6, 2021
0

ARMAMENT IS INCREASING RAPIDLY

“The world is rapidly becoming more unpredictable, competitive and dangerous. NATO is adapting to this changing world. At the Brussels Summit last June, we agreed on our transatlantic agenda for our future security, NATO 2030. This makes NATO arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation,” Stoltenberg said. This means greater use of prevention, bringing allies and other countries together as a unique platform for advancing on these critical issues.” used the phrase.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 6, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of india in asian junior boxing: three gold medals for india in asian junior boxing

india in asian junior boxing: three gold medals for india in asian junior boxing

August 29, 2021
Photo of bcci expects ₹5000 crore: bcci expects ₹5000 crore from two new ipl teams in 2022

bcci expects ₹5000 crore: bcci expects ₹5000 crore from two new ipl teams in 2022

August 31, 2021
Photo of should ishant sharma be rested in fourth test against england– Navbharat Times Poll

should ishant sharma be rested in fourth test against england– Navbharat Times Poll

September 1, 2021
Photo of tendulkar on paralympics: sachin tendulkar seeks support for tokyo paralympic games, describes para players as real heroes

tendulkar on paralympics: sachin tendulkar seeks support for tokyo paralympic games, describes para players as real heroes

August 23, 2021
Back to top button