Frightening statement from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: The world is…

ARMAMENT IS INCREASING RAPIDLY

“The world is rapidly becoming more unpredictable, competitive and dangerous. NATO is adapting to this changing world. At the Brussels Summit last June, we agreed on our transatlantic agenda for our future security, NATO 2030. This makes NATO arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation,” Stoltenberg said. This means greater use of prevention, bringing allies and other countries together as a unique platform for advancing on these critical issues.” used the phrase.