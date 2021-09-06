ind vs england 4th test: virat kohli led team india takes 2-1 lead in 5 match test series after defeating england by 157 runs at oval test Made a 2-1 lead

Highlights

India beat England by -57 runs in the fourth test match, Kohli and Co. 2-1 in the 5-match series India thrashed the hosts by 151 runs in the Lord’s Test in London

India needed 10 England wickets on the last day to win the Oval Test. The focus was entirely on the Indian bowlers. Indian bowlers led by pacer Jasprit Bumrah with their superb bowling gave Team India a 157-run victory. With this, Kohli and Co have taken a 2-1 lead in the 5-match Test series.

Chasing the target of 368 runs set by Team India, the host England team scored 210 runs. Team India, which was bundled out for 191 runs in the first innings, scored 466 runs in the second innings. England had scored 290 runs in the first innings to take a 99-run lead over India.

View the full scorecard of the match here

Stump break… Bumrah completes ‘century of wickets’ in Test cricket, Sehwag reacted like this

In England’s second innings, opener Haseeb Hameed top-scored with 63 while Rory Burns scored 50. Captain Joe Root was dismissed after scoring 36 runs. For India, Umesh took the maximum 3 wickets while Jadeja, Shardul and Bumrah took 2-2 wickets.

These players played an important role in India’s victory

Captain Virat Kohli and Shardul Thakur played half-centuries in the first innings. Shardul scored 57 runs in 36 balls while Kohli scored 50 runs in 96 balls. In the second innings, Rohit Sharma scored 127 while Cheteshwar Pujara scored 61, Shardul 60 and Pant 50. Umesh Yadav took 3 wickets in the first innings while Bumrah and Jadeja took two wickets each. One wicket was taken in the account of Shardul and Siraj.

Gavaskar said – I thought Jadeja was sent to bat at number 5 instead of Rahane due to toilet break

Haseeb-Burns century partnership did not work for England

Openers Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns added 100 runs for the first wicket but after the break of this partnership, the Indian bowlers showed the upper hand. England scored 54 runs in the morning session for the loss of two wickets in 27 overs. England started the day with 77 runs without losing a wicket. The fast bowling pair of Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah opened India’s attack.

Shardul got the first success by dismissing Burns

Hameed and Burns kept the Indian bowlers from success in the first half hour. Both the batsmen batted cautiously but also taught a lesson to the bad ball. Burns hit two fours on Umesh. Captain Virat Kohli then gave the ball to Shardul Thakur and Burns hit him for a four and then completed a half-century in 124 balls with two runs and also took the team’s score to 100 runs. Burns, however, returned to the pavilion by catching wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant off Thakur’s next ball. He scored 50 runs in 125 balls with the help of five fours.

‘Rishabh Pant needs to spend more time at the crease, don’t give wickets as gifts’

Bumrah overtakes Kapil Dev

Bumrah became the fastest Indian fast bowler to complete 100 wickets in Test cricket by bowling Ollie Pope (02) off a fast inbound ball. Bumrah achieved this feat in his 24th Test, surpassing former Indian captain Kapil Dev who touched the figure in 25 Tests. Bumrah also bowled Jonny Bairstow (00) on a yorker in his next over.

Mayank Agarwal runs out Malan

Hameed also completed his half-century in 123 balls with three runs off Ravindra Jadeja. Hameed was lucky on the score of 55 while Jadeja’s delivery was dropped by Mohammad Siraj at mid-on.

David Malan, however, struggled at the crease and was eventually run out for five runs. Hameed plays Jadeja into cover and runs for a run.

Even before Malan reached the crease, Pant uprooted the stumps on a precise throw from Mayank Agarwal. However, Hameed and Root did not allow the Indian bowlers to achieve further success till lunch. Hameed scored 63 runs in 193 balls with the help of 6 fours before being bowled by Jadeja.

Jadeja got India off to a great start in the second session when he bowled Hameed in the third over of the session itself. Hameed released the pitched ball on the leg-stump which uprooted his off-stump while taking a turn. Hameed hit six fours in his 193-ball innings.

After Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri, these two people also turned out to be Corona positive

Shardul’s amazing with the old ball

Jadeja caught Moeen Ali (00) at short leg at the hands of substitute player Suryakumar Yadav to make England 147 for six from 141 for two. Root and Chris Woakes then did not allow the Indian bowlers to achieve success for more than 12 overs. Kohli decided not to take the new ball after 80 overs and handed the old ball to Thakur. Returning to the spell, the first ball of Thakur was played on Root wicket. Root scored 36 runs in 78 balls with the help of three fours.