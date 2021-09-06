How to use discount coupons on My Carrefour

Carrefour, like Extra, has a points program and offers for customers. My Carrefour (Android l iOS) offers numerous benefits and can be a great ally for those who want to save on purchases of the month.

To activate the program’s discount coupons, it is necessary to have the application installed on your cell phone and, of course, a registration in the program. From there, promotions will be just a few clicks away. Check out below how to access and activate the My Carrefour offers.

Step 1: Enter the My Carrefour app and, with your account logged in, click on the “Exclusive Coupons” button;

Through the app, you can also access other benefits and advantages. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: In the first tab, explore the products on offer. You can simply click the purple “Activate” button to enable the My Carrefour discount coupon or tap one of the items for more information;

Swipe down and explore available items. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: If you choose the second alternative, you will see a section that explains how to earn the discount and the promotion rules. On this page, there is also the promotional period for the product. If you have not yet released the benefit, click on the “Activate Coupon” button located at the bottom of the screen;

You can activate coupons in various sections of the app and all of them are registered in the customer’s CPF. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4: With this action, the button will be displayed in a greenish hue with the message “Coupon active”. To use it, just go to a physical Carrefour point and inform your CPF at the cashier.

Check the rules for each promotion. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to use My Carrefour discount coupons!

