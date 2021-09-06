Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov: If comprehensive government is formed in Afghanistan…
RUSSIA ANNOUNCES AFGHANISTAN CONDITION
Evaluating the Taliban’s invitation to Russia to the government formation ceremony, Lavrov said, “We want to support the process of forming a government that will reflect the entire spectrum of Afghan society, including the Taliban and other ethnic groups, namely not only Pashtuns, but also Uzbeks, Hazaras, Tajiks. It will enable the transition to a new life.” said.