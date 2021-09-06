sunil gavaskar on rahane: i thought jadeja was promoted over because perhaps rahane was on a toilet break; Says sunil gavaskar: Gavaskar said – I thought Jadeja was sent to bat at number 5 instead of Rahane because of toilet break

sunil gavaskar on rahane: i thought jadeja was promoted over because perhaps rahane was on a toilet break; Says sunil gavaskar: Gavaskar said – I thought Jadeja was sent to bat at number 5 instead of Rahane because of toilet break

Rahane has scored runs at a poor average of 15 in the current series so far in both the innings of the Oval Test.

Former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar feels Ajinkya Rahane’s confidence must have been further affected after he was picked to bat at No. 6 in the Oval Test. Ravindra Jadeja was sent to bat at number 5 in place of Rahane in both the innings of the Oval Test.

Rahane scored 14 runs in the first innings while he could not even open the account in the second innings. Gavaskar said that the shot Rahane was trying to play against Chris Woakes and got lbw was not good for the out-of-form batsman.

Gavacsar from Sony Sports Network said, “It was not good for an out-of-form player to play a shot across the line towards square leg. His confidence has waned. He was not confident at first because he had not scored runs before the Lord’s Test (60 innings).

Gavaskar says that it looks like the team is telling Rahane that their faith in him is getting weaker now.

Gavaskar said, ‘When Ravindra Jadeja was promoted in the batting order in the first innings, I thought it was probably because of Rahane’s toilet break. But in the second innings also Jadeja was sent before him which did not work. This suggests that the player is being told, ‘Look, we don’t believe you. He is not scoring but he should tell that you are our No.5 batsman and not No.6.

In the current series, Rahane has scored a total of 109 runs in 7 innings at a poor average of 15, including a half-century. Rahane could not open the account even after playing 8 balls in the second innings of the Oval Test.