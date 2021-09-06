They parented 620 children

NEW CLOTHES FOR EVERY CHILD

The couple stated that they never forget the name or birthday of any young person they care for, and that they ensure that every child in their house has new clothes and their own special bed. The couple stated that they never sewed name tags on the clothes and that they already remember which clothes belong to whom, and stated that everyone ate the same food for dinner so that no child would feel different or excluded.

THE CHILD WORRIED ABOUT THE FIRE ALARM STARTED A FIRE AT HOME

Describing their ways of coping with difficulties, the couple stated that one of their most difficult memories was when a 7-year-old girl started a fire in a waste paper basket. The couple, who stated that they wanted to see if the child’s fire alarm would sound, explained that they managed to extinguish the fire and had a long conversation with the child about fire safety.

Pauline and Roger, who currently live alone in their 4-bedroom house, got married in 1965. Saying that she wanted to do her best to help the children at that time, the couple said that their first child was born that year.

“WE FEEL GOOD THAT YOU ARE LIVING FOR A PURPOSE IN OUR LIFE”

Expressing that they take care of up to 11 children at a time, the couple said that they then sent them postcards for each child who left the house. The couple, who made a significant difference in the lives of hundreds of children, said, “We feel good that you live for a purpose in our lives.”