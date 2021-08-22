shaili singh wins silver medal in long jump at the world under 20 athletics championships

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 22, 2021
10

nairobi
India’s Shelly Singh did wonders in the World Under-20 Athletics Championships. In the long jump competition, he won the silver medal with his strong game. Shelly was very close to winning the gold, but this daughter of Jhansi missed the first position by just one centimeter.

Shelly trains at the academy of veteran Indian athlete Anju Bobby George in Bangalore. He won the silver medal with a new national record of 6.59. On the other hand 18-year-old Maja of Sweden finished the podium with 6.60m. Shelly is the third Indian sportsperson to win a medal in the ongoing championship in Nairobi.

Shaili Singh was once running ahead of the gold medalist athlete. The junior European champion clocked 6.60 in his fourth attempt.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 22, 2021
10
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of pakistan vs west indies second test match report fawad alam century: pakistan vs west indies second test match fawad alam century

pakistan vs west indies second test match report fawad alam century: pakistan vs west indies second test match fawad alam century

August 23, 2021
Photo of Statement by President Biden on Afghanistan

Statement by President Biden on Afghanistan

August 22, 2021
Photo of Shastri Chased Miandad With Shoe In Hand: Javed Miandad Ke Peechhe Joota Lekar Bhage Ravi Shastri: Ravi Shastri ran after Javed Miandad

Shastri Chased Miandad With Shoe In Hand: Javed Miandad Ke Peechhe Joota Lekar Bhage Ravi Shastri: Ravi Shastri ran after Javed Miandad

August 22, 2021
Photo of Latest situation in Kabul | Terrible message! They blacked out the faces of women’s photos

Latest situation in Kabul | Terrible message! They blacked out the faces of women’s photos

August 21, 2021
Back to top button