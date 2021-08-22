shaili singh wins silver medal in long jump at the world under 20 athletics championships

nairobi

India’s Shelly Singh did wonders in the World Under-20 Athletics Championships. In the long jump competition, he won the silver medal with his strong game. Shelly was very close to winning the gold, but this daughter of Jhansi missed the first position by just one centimeter.

Shelly trains at the academy of veteran Indian athlete Anju Bobby George in Bangalore. He won the silver medal with a new national record of 6.59. On the other hand 18-year-old Maja of Sweden finished the podium with 6.60m. Shelly is the third Indian sportsperson to win a medal in the ongoing championship in Nairobi.

Shaili Singh was once running ahead of the gold medalist athlete. The junior European champion clocked 6.60 in his fourth attempt.