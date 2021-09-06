jasprit bumrah 100 test wicket: jasprit bumrah surpasses kapil dev, becomes quickest Indian fast bowler to 100 test wickets, virender sehwag says stump tod

Highlights

Bumrah is at number 23 among the highest wicket-taker Indian bowlers Jasprit made his 100th victim in the form of Ollie Pope, Bumrah broke the record of legendary Kapil Dev during this time.

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah completed his century of wickets in Test cricket against England on the fifth day of the Oval Test. With this Bumrah has become the fastest Indian pacer to take 100 wickets in Tests. He achieved this feat in 24 Test matches.

During this, Bumrah broke the record of legendary Kapil Dev, who touched the 100-wicket mark in 25 Test matches. Bumrah made this record by dismissing England batsman Ollie Pope in the second session on the fifth day of the Oval Test.

On this special achievement of Bumrah, he is getting a lot of congratulations on social media. Former Indian cricket team opener Virender Sehwag tweeted, ‘Stump Tod… Bumrah is a beast.

These 6 Indian pacers have taken 100 or more Test wickets

Bumrah has become the 23rd Indian bowler to take the most wickets in Test cricket. He has bowled at an average of 22.45 in Tests. Fast bowlers who took 100 Test wickets for India include Bumrah, Kapil Dev, Irfan Pathan, Mohammed Shami, Javagal Srinath and Ishant Sharma. Irfan took 28 Test wickets while Shami took 100 Test wickets in 29 Test matches, Srinath took 30 and Ishant took 33 Test wickets.