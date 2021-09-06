misbah ul haq pakistan cricket team head coach: misbah waqar resigns as head coach and bowling coach of pakistanl turmoil in pakistan cricket before WorldT20, head coach misbah, waqar quit

Karachi

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis have resigned from their respective posts a month ahead of the T20 World Cup in a shocking decision. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced this on Monday. The country’s former Test players Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq will be the interim coaches for the time being.

Rameez Raza’s hand behind the change

This sudden change is being linked to the appointment of former Test captain Rameez Raja as the new chairman of the board on 13 September. Rameez has stated several times on his YouTube channel and as a commentator and analyst that he does not consider Misbah and Waqar to be the best coaches for the Pakistan team. Rameez’s influence is also visible in the World Cup squad’s selection process announced on Monday, with his leaning towards young and easy-going big-shots in the T20 format.

What did the head coach say on the resignation

“I will have to spend a lot of time in a bio-secure environment (bio-bubble) away from my family,” Misbah said in a statement issued here. In view of this, I have decided to step out of this role. Waqar said that when Misbah shared his decision and future plans with him, it was an easy decision for him to resign as the two had worked as a pair and would now step down from their roles in the team together.

Pakistan is coming to New Zealand

The PCB said that Saqlain and Razzaq would join the team management as interim coaches for the New Zealand series. Misbah and Waqar were appointed in September 2019 and still have a one-year term left in their contracts. The New Zealand team will reach Pakistan on September 11 for three ODIs and five T20 Internationals. The Pakistan team for this series will gather in Islamabad on September 8.

Expectations from Saqlain-Razzaq

Former fast bowler Waqar said, ‘Living in a bio-secure environment for the last 16 months has had an effect. This is something we had never experienced during our playing days. The next eight months are very busy. PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said both Saqlain and Razzaq are ready for the role. Very keen to make a significant contribution against New Zealand. Saqlain is the head of international player development at Pakistan’s National High Performance Centre, while Razzaq’s home team has won three titles in the 2020-21 season.