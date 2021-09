What is the latest situation in Penjshir, where the Taliban took control? He told in A Haber: Hot clashes continue

“HOT CONFLICT CONTINUES”

Mengli said, “As of yesterday, we heard that the Penjshir administration in Afghanistan came under the control of the Taliban. However, the clashes in Panjshir continue. We have received news that the group fighting against the Taliban has gone to the mountains. There’s information.” he said.