wicketkeeper rishabh pant: rishabh pant played well in second innings; no need to jump here and there;says advises madan lal: ‘Rishabh Pant needs to spend more time at crease, don’t give wickets as gifts’

Former Indian team player Madan Lal believes that wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant needs to spend more time at the crease rather than getting out after playing shots here and there.

Madan Lal said, ‘Yesterday he adapted himself to the conditions during the second innings which is commendable. He is a good and valuable player for the team, he needs to spend more time at the crease rather than getting out playing flexible shots.

Pant, a left-handed batsman, scored 50 runs in 106 balls during the second innings on Sunday. This was Pant’s first half-century in this series. Pant’s wicket was taken by Moeen Ali. Madan Lal further said, getting out on good deliveries is a different thing, but it is wrong to gift your wicket to the opposing team. I loved seeing his batting yesterday, the way he kept the momentum going. Whether it is Test cricket or any other format, we should bat like this.

Only twice in the 141-year history of Test cricket in England has it been possible to successfully chase a target of more than 350. Madan Lal said that this Test is very important for India as it will not be easy to make a comeback in the final Test.

Madan Lal praised Rohit Sharma for his brilliant century. Eight years after his Test debut, Rohit scored his first Test century on foreign soil. Madan Lal said, ‘Rohit has been consistently performing well in this series. Before the century, he played two half-centuries. He is a different class player, he has understood the conditions very well. He has always contributed for the team whenever India needed a solid start. He and the team have gained confidence since he started batting.