ravi shastri covid-19 positive: after team india head coach ravi shastri these two people also turned corona positive

London

Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri, fielding coach R Sridhar and bowling coach Bharat Arun have also been found to be Kovid-19 positive in RT PCR test. He will be in isolation for the next 10 days.

Four members of the support staff will remain in London while Team India will leave for Manchester for the last Test match of the 5-match series. The 5th Test match of the series will be played in Manchester from 10 September.

Lateral flow test (rapid antigen test) of 59-year-old Shastri came positive. After this he was isolated along with Arun, Sridhar and physio Nitin Patel.

The players of the Indian team and the rest of the sports staff had 2 lateral flow tests on Saturday evening. After this, a few minutes before the fourth day of the fourth Test on Sunday, Shastri’s report came positive.

All the players and support staff have been fully vaccinated. It is believed that during his book launch, Shastri was in the grip of virus in the team hotel where other guests from outside were also allowed to come. Arun, Patel and Sridhar (R Sridhar) attended that ceremony.

India and England are tied at 1-1 in the series

India and England are tied at 1-1 in the 5-match series. India’s position in the Oval Test is strong. The Indian team has given the host team a difficult target of 368 runs to win. The final match of the series will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester. India won the second Test by 151 runs while the third Test at Headingley was won by the hosts by an innings and 76 runs. The first Test of the series was a draw due to rain.