US President Joe Biden to discuss Afghanistan with the leaders of the G7 countries

US President Joe Biden will hold an online meeting with the leaders of the G7 countries. Afghanistan is on the agenda of the meeting.

In her written statement, White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki stated that on Tuesday, August 24, the leaders of the G7 countries will evaluate the Afghanistan policy and the coordination regarding the evacuations from the provincial capital, Kabul.

Psaki stated that humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and support of Afghan refugees will also be on the agenda at the meeting.