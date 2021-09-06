irfan pathan and ravichandran ashwin: irfan pathan ne kaha ashwin ko hichkiyan aa rahi hongi: Irfan Pathan said Ashwin must be having hiccups

New Delhi

Former Indian team all-rounder Irfan Pathan has made a funny tweet on the exclusion of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the team. Many former cricketers, including Pathan, expressed surprise over Ravichandran Ashwin not being included in the team for the Oval Test.

Ashwin is ranked number two in the ICC Test rankings. But so far he has not been included in the playing XI for a single match in this Test series against England.

Irfan Pathan meant to say that Ashwin’s name came up for the playing XI several times in this series but every time he had to sit on the bench. He tweeted – ‘Nobody has had as many hiccups in this series as Ashwin must have had in his entire life!’

Hiccups are associated with remembering someone. That’s why Pathan meant to say that someone or the other kept remembering Ashwin during this series.

Former batsman VVS Laxman had expressed surprise over Ashwin’s inclusion in the team after the toss in the fourth Test. Laxman had said that Ashwin had taken six wickets at the same ground playing for Surrey recently. Lakshman believed that he could prove to be very useful.