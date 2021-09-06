ind vs eng live score: india vs england live score: team india will create history by taking 10 wickets at the oval? Kohli’s Ranbankurs will have to put full emphasis – india tour of england 2021 ind vs eng 4th test day 5 live cricket score updates

London

The fourth Test between India and England is being played at the historic The Oval Stadium in London. Today is the last day of the match and England needs 291 runs to win, while Team India will have to take all 10 wickets of the host team if they want to win. India scored 466 runs in the second innings on the fourth day of the fourth Test against England being played at The Oval on Sunday and set England a target of 368 runs to win. He scored 77 runs in the second innings without losing any wicket.

Openers are on the field

Till the stumps, Rory Burns is present on the crease after scoring 31 runs in 108 balls with the help of two fours and Haseeb Hameed 42 runs in 85 balls with the help of six fours. After bowling out India in the second innings till the end of the day’s play, the England team started well and their opening pair remained intact till the end of the day’s play, while India’s bowlers remained empty handed.

India scored 466 runs in the second innings on the back of brilliant batting from Shardul Thakur (60) and wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant (50). Earlier, India started playing 270 runs for three wickets and Virat Kohli started the game by scoring 22 runs off 37 balls with four fours and Ravindra Jadeja scored nine off 33 balls with two fours but Jadeja did not last long. Chris Woakes fell victim to 17 runs in 59 balls with the help of three fours.

After Jadeja’s dismissal, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane went to bat and he fell victim to Chris Woakes without opening an account. After the dismissal of Rahane, Rishabh Pant came to support the captain and together they carried forward the team’s innings. Just before the lunch break, India suffered a major setback in the form of captain Kohli when Moeen Ali made a comeback to the England team by getting Kohli caught at slips.

Kohli scored 44 runs in 96 balls with the help of seven fours. After the dismissal of Kohli, wicket-keepers Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur jointly took the innings forward and shared a partnership of more than 100 runs while scoring fast. Shardul Thakur scored 60 runs in 72 balls with the help of seven fours and a six and Rishabh Pant made 50 runs in 106 balls with the help of four fours.

For England, Chris Woakes took three wickets and Ollie Robinson and Moeen Ali took two wickets each while James Anderson captain Joe Root and Craig Overton took one wicket each. England’s captain Joe Root dismissed Shardul Thakur for the sixth blow to India. Soon after Thakur’s dismissal, Pant too could not last long and fell victim to Moeen Ali. Umesh Yadav, who came to bat after tea hour, contributed 10 runs, while Mohd Siraj got another Jasprit Bumrah out for naught.

