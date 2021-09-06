Pakistan team for T20 world cup: Pakistan announced team for T20 world cup: Pakistan announced team for T20 world cup

Lahore

Pakistan has announced its squad for the home series against New Zealand and England and the T20 World Cup. Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah have been included in these teams. Surprisingly, Sharjeel Khan did not find a place in the 15-member team. Along with this, Faheem Ashraf has also not been selected in the team.

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced the team in a press conference on Monday. Apart from this, three members have been kept in reserve. The command of the team will be in the hands of Babar Azam.

Pakistan’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand will start in Lahore from September 25. This will be followed by two home matches against England in Rawalpindi. These matches will be played on October 13 and 14. Pakistan will then start their T20 World Cup campaign. The important match of the World Cup will be played between India and Pakistan on 24 October.

Pakistani team

Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Shoaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain