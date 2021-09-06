Flash Turkey and Qatar statement from the Taliban! Press conference in Kabul
Highlights from the statement are:
The people of Pancşir are our brothers, our people. We will not give an opportunity to those who act with the vein of racism. We are all brothers and sisters. No bad behavior will occur.
We are especially sorry for the injuries and deaths caused by the shootings made as a result of false reports. Such an action will not be carried out after this, and the necessary punishments have been made.