Wasim Jaffer troll english team: Wasim Jaffer troll english team by old photo after india score 466 runs in 2nd Innings; Captain Joe Root and team were seen carrying the chair from the field… Wasim Jaffer enjoyed sharing the picture

New Delhi

Former Indian team opener Wasim Jaffer does not miss any opportunity to troll the opposition team. Jaffer could not stop himself from tweeting when the Indian team set a massive score of 466 runs on the fourth day of the fourth Test being played at The Oval (IND vs ENG 4th Test) and gave a target of 368 runs. He won the hearts of Indian cricket fans by sharing an old picture.

He wrote – English cricketer returning to the pavilion after tiring fielding of about 150 overs. In the picture, the English cricketer, including captain Joe Root, is seen carrying the chair from the ground. Let us tell you that India had batted for 148.2 overs for 466 runs. Hardly any English team would have expected this as Team India’s first innings was reduced to 191 runs in 61.3 overs.

Shardul Thakur (60) and wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant (50) on the back of brilliant batting, India scored 466 runs in the second innings against England on Sunday, giving England a target of 368 runs to win. At the end of the day’s play, England scored 77 runs in the second innings without losing a wicket and they still need 291 runs to win.

Till the stumps, Rory Burns is present on the crease after scoring 31 runs in 108 balls with the help of two fours and Haseeb Hameed 42 runs in 85 balls with the help of six fours. After bowling out India in the second innings till the end of the day’s play, the England team started well and their opening pair remained intact till the end of the day’s play, while India’s bowlers remained empty handed.

