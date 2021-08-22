happy rakshabandhan: On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, sister of Kohli and Deepak Chahar remembered the brothers like this, shared an emotional message by sharing a photo

The festival of Rakshabandhan is being celebrated with great pomp in the country today. On this occasion, Indian cricketers are also sharing photos with their sister along with congratulatory messages on social media.

indian cricketers virat kohli, deepak chahar sisters bhavna and malti chahar wishes her brother on occassion of rakshabandhan

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, sister of Kohli and Deepak Chahar remembered the brothers like this, shared the photo and wrote an emotional message

