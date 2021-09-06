michael vaughan on virat kohli captaincy: If Ashwin was playing England would have no chance to win at the Oval; michael vaughan dig a question on virat kohli captaincy; R. Ashwin is an excuse, target on Virat Kohli? What to understand from this tweet by Michael Vaughan

New Delhi

Former England captain Michael Vaughan always takes a dig at Virat Kohli and Team India. After the end of the fourth day’s play of the Test match being played at the Oval, he played R. Virat Kohli’s captaincy was questioned on the pretext of Ashwin’s selection. He said that the match is still level, but if Ashwin had been playing, England would not have a chance to win for sure.

Questioning Virat Kohli’s team selection, he tweeted – Is it a Test match… Both teams have a chance to win. Had Ashwin been playing, England would have had no chance of winning. In his absence, there is a chance of victory for England. It’s a great test series. Let us tell you that Ashwin has had to sit on the bench so far in this series. His fans are also angry with Captain Kohli about this matter.

On not giving Ashwin a chance at the Oval, Virat was of the opinion that the playing XI has been selected keeping in mind the English team. According to Virat, ‘England has four left-handers. In such a situation, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja can get the direct advantage of the rough made by the four Indian pacers. At the same time, he gives balance at number seven as well. Rory Burns, David Malan, Moeen Ali and James Anderson are the four batsmen for England.

On the other hand, India scored 466 runs in the second innings of the fourth Test against England at The Oval here on Sunday, setting England a target of 368 runs. At the end of the day’s play, England scored 77 runs in the second innings without losing a wicket and they still need 291 runs to win. Till the stumps, Rory Burns is present on the crease after scoring 31 runs in 108 balls with the help of two fours and Haseeb Hameed 42 runs in 85 balls with the help of six fours.

