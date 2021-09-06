The 10 most watched series of the week (05/09/2021)

September arrived with a lot of news. The debut of Star+ in Brazil on the 31st of the month, moved, albeit timidly, our ranking of the most watched series of the week, mainly because of the arrival of seasons of highly anticipated series, such as The Walking Dead and American Horror Story.

Still, we should only see the real impact of the new streaming service here next week, when the Brazilian has already searched through the platform’s entire collection and discovered the gems that are hidden there. For now, the user has bet on guaranteed.

Still, this week’s list brings some surprises. The main one is the absolute success of Cowboy Bebop, the classic anime of the 1990s. The reason for this is obvious: the release of the first images of the adaptation made by Netflix. So, with live-action coming to service in November, a lot of people ran after the original anime to get ready.

It is worth noting that there is still no official tool to measure the audience in series on the services and that the best way to do this measurement is from JustWatch, a platform that helps users find what to watch and also on what stream the content is available.

So, based on these data, we arrived at an approximate ranking of which were the most watched series by Brazilians in the last week.

10. The Handmaid’s Tale

One more time on the list of most watched series of the week is The Handmaid’s Tale. Inspired by the book O Conto da Aia, the series recently concluded its fourth season and many people took advantage of the moment to marathon and keep up with the plot. And the series continues with its deeper theme and debating very current issues, which is always a good idea to follow and make us think about reality.

The Handmaid’s Tale can be watched on Globoplay, Now and Paramount+.

9. Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman

Let me be clear: we are not talking about the new Superman & Lois series, but the classic series from the 1990s, which was shown here by Globo and SBT, with a focus more on the relationship between the couple in the title than on the action and in the fight against supervillains.

And this sudden interest in a series of nearly 30 years is the result of nostalgic releases from HBO Max. The service has just released the fourth season of the series in its catalog and this has made many people revisit this classic.

8. This is Us

If you think real life doesn’t give you enough reason to cry, the This is Us series is a great choice to make you burst into tears. The drama tells the story of a family that tries to restructure and deal with the traumas of the past while everyone moves forward, each in their own way.

Speaking like that, it sounds like a soap opera, but it’s impossible not to get involved in the particular dramas of each of the characters — even more so when you start to recognize yourself in some of them.

The five seasons are available on Star+. In addition, it is possible to watch up to the fourth season on Prime Video.

7. The Exit

The Polish series The Exit is one of those thrillers that trap the audience from beginning to end. The plot revolves around a young woman who loses her memory after a car accident and is sent to a clinic with other people with the same problem as her. But, little by little, she starts to realize that things are not that simple and that there are many secrets related to that place.

Output is available on Netflix.

6. Dinosaur Family

If you’re over 30, you certainly remember that classic series that showed that dinosaurs had a life that was very similar to ours. The sitcom revolves around the Silva Sauro family, mainly the patriarch Dino, who has to deal with Jurassic day-to-day problems. All this while having two teenage children and a small baby who is still remembered today thanks to his unforgettable catchphrase.

And the good placement of Family Dinosaurs in our ranking is not just because of nostalgia, as the show is still very good and current today.

The show is available in its entirety on Disney+.

5. Nine Unknowns

Imagine a spa where you go to disconnect from the world, find well-being and undergo a total transformation. Once there, he runs into Nicole Kidman. Speaking like that, it sounds like a wonderful place, but Nine Strangers starts from that premise to show that things aren’t quite as they seem.

This is what the nine guests of this retreat will gradually discover, especially when they encounter the unorthodox methods of Masha, the owner of the place and guru played by Kidman. It’s one of those thrillers that make you apprehensive from start to finish and look like a super production.

Nine Unknowns is available on Prime Video.

4. Titans

DC characters are still on the rise. Titans tells the story of the famous group of teenage heroes, but with a slightly more mature and heavy grip with Robin, Beast Boy, Raven and company getting down to thieves and facing some classic villains without the jokes that the cartoon brought.

The two seasons have been available on Netflix for some time now, and the upcoming season three premiere made people rush to watch the episodes already available before the arrival of the new ones.

3. The Walking Dead

The saga of the survivors of this world taken by zombies proves why it is a phenomenon and is still present in our list of most watched series. Of course the tension and quality of the stories counts for a lot, but there’s also the fact that season 11 and final has finally arrived — albeit a Star+ exclusive. The Walking Dead is finally moving towards its conclusion and a lot of people are wrapped up in the story and ready to say goodbye to these characters after so long.

In addition to Disney’s new streaming service, The Walking Dead is available on Netflix, Now and Oi Play.

2. American Horror Story

The Brazilian is still hooked on a good horror story and American Horror Story is the darling in this regard, even more so with the tenth season debuting on Star+, allowing us to have new scares to follow. The good news is that, as the show works in an anthology format, you can check out the other seasons in isolation and still enjoy the spooky mood according to the theme you prefer.

In addition to Star+, American Horror Story is available on Globoplay and Now.

1. Cowboy Bebop

The classic anime from 1998 gained the interest of Brazilians thanks to the dissemination of images from the series on Netflix. In the original story, we follow three bounty hunters — Spike, Jet Black and Faye Valentine — who travel aboard the Bebop spacecraft in search of criminals in a future in which humanity has moved to colonize space after Earth became uninhabitable. And all this to the sound of a soundtrack that is amazing to this day.

Cowboy Bebop is available on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

