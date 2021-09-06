batting coach on ajinkya rahane: vikram rathour ne kiya ajinkya rahane support

Highlights

Ajinkya Rahane has scored only 109 runs in seven inningsBatting coach Vikram Rathour, however, fully supported RahaneIndian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane’s batting form was very poorLondon

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane’s batting form in England is going very badly. He has scored 109 runs in seven innings. On the other hand, Shardul Thakur has scored 117 runs in the Oval Test with the help of two half-centuries. That means 8 runs more than Rahane. Rahane has scored only one half century in the series.

Since the beginning of the year 2020, Rahane’s batting form is going very badly. His batting average is 24.76. During this, he has scored only one century and two half-centuries in 27 innings.

Rahane whose form was being questioned even before the England series, those voices have become louder now. So will Rahane be left out of the team for the fifth Test of the series against England to be played in Manchester. Batting coach Vikram Rathod has a slightly different opinion on this.

During the press conference on Sunday, Rathod said, “This is not the issue.” He said, ‘As we have said earlier also when you play cricket for so long, there comes a time when you are not able to score runs. This is the time when you should support the players and support them as much as you can.

Rathod further said, ‘You also saw with Pujara, he got more chances, he is back in form now. He has played some useful innings for us. So we are hoping that Ajinkya will also return to form and he can still play an important role in the Indian team’s batting. So, I don’t think we have reached that point where it should be a matter of concern for us.

Rahane’s batting average is 34.50 since the beginning of 2017. When Rathod was asked whether the lack of consistency in his performance for such a long period of time did not show that there was a flaw in Rahane’s technique, he replied in the negative.

“When you are playing in such an important series and when you are playing in such conditions it is challenging to bat, we are playing in front of a disciplined bowling attack which is bowling very well consistently, so a As a batting unit, technique is the last thing you consider. At such a time, you think on what the bowlers are doing. How is the ball coming from the wicket? And what are your plans after all.’

Rathod further said, ‘So I don’t think we think about technology at all at this point of time. There is space and time to work on technology. I don’t think there is time to discuss it between series or matches. So if there is a problem, it can be worked on later, when they have time. But at this point of time only the game-plan is discussed. Right now our thinking is how to approach his innings, how he is playing, then how to progress his innings and how to score runs.

