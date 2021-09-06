The 5 Best Naruto Games

Naruto fans can have very different opinions about the progress of the manga and the anime. But one thing is practically unanimous among fans of Masashi Kishimoto’s work: his games.

Naruto has good games, especially the ones that go into the fighting genre. Therefore, we list here the five best games in the franchise for you fan of the saga of Team 7 from Vila da Folha. Check it out below, without an order of preference:

5. Naruto Ninja Council 2 (GBA)

Image: Reproduction/D3 Publisher

Naruto Adventure RPG may not be well known by fans, but it is still an extremely fun game. Naruto Ninja Council 2 set during the Chunnin Exam Saga, puts you to control not only the protagonist of the franchise, but also Sasuke and Sakura. You can perform special combos with characters to defeat various enemies during your journey, even fighting Orochimaru. The game covers episodes 22 to 80 of the classic anime.

4. Naruto Uzumaki Chronicles 2 (PlayStation 2)

Image: Playback/Bandai Namco Entertainment

Despite its predecessor being extremely problematic due to the launch window – the title came out too early in the West and therefore some characters like Tsunade were dropped. But the sequel brings a completely new story: the five nations of the ninja world must unite to face the Shirogane Clan, who are trying to recover the Spirit Orbs, a power that can revive a terrible evil and end it all. With 13 playable characters from the franchise, Uzumaki Chronicles was a counterpoint to the already acclaimed Ultimate Ninja series, which would become Ultimate Ninja Storm.

3. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC)

Image: Disclosure/Cyberconnect 2

The arc of the Fourth Ninja War in Naruto is controversial. Many don’t like Kaguya’s resolution and the problems that were caused thanks to Madara, Obito and Zetsu’s plot. But that aside, there’s no denying that Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 is one of the best anime-based games of all time. The adventure is made by Cyberconnect 2, which has been responsible for the fighting games in the franchise since the PlayStation 2.

In story mode, players can go through the entire arc of the Fourth Ninja War from both sides of the conflict, even playing characters like Uchiha Madara or even Yakushi Kabuto. The game faithfully follows the story of the arc, ending with Naruto and Sasuke together in the Valley of the End. An expansion called Road To Boruto added new characters to the game, such as Uzumaki Boruto, Uchiha Sarada and Mitsuki.

Currently, this is the last game in the franchise, excluding Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy, as it is a remaster of the first 3 games in the series. In addition, Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 brings the largest cast of playable characters, with all the ninjas who have ever featured in Naruto.

2. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 (PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, PC)

Image: Disclosure/Cyber ​​Connect 2

Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 concentrates all that is best about Naruto and the Cyberconnect franchise. Covering the arc of Pain and Akatsuki’s invasion of Konoha, the game goes through memorable moments in the story of Naruto Shippuden and all are masterfully executed by the studio. The boss battles are the great asset of this version, allied with the quick time events that have become a classic point of the franchise’s story mode. The return of support characters also happens in this game of the franchise.

1. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja 5 (PlayStation 2)

Image: Reproduction/Bandai Namco

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja 5 is a PlayStation 2 classic considered by many fans to be the best Naruto game to date. The game brought many mechanics that reverberate to this day in Cyberconnect 2 games.

As the first game to feature supporting characters, Ultimate Ninja 5 is the foundation for everything Ultimate Ninja Storm builds as a franchise. The story mode chronicles the events from the rescue of Gaara to the reunion between Naruto and Sasuke, when the Leaf Genin awakens the 4th Tail of the Kyuubi, the Nine-Tailed Fox.

Hey, Naruteiro, do I like the list? Do you think there was any classic game missing from the franchise? Leave your favorite Naruto game in the comments.

