sheldon cottrell troll wasim jaffer: West Indies bowler Sheldon Cottrell ne wasim jaffer ko Hindi tweet se kiya troll; Wasim Jaffer trolled by West Indies fast bowler Cottrell in Hindi, said a funny thing

West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell may not have been retained by his 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) side Punjab Kings for the 2021 season, but he is certainly missing his former team. Cottrell trolled former India opener Wasim Jaffer, who is the batting coach of the Punjab franchise.

The left-arm pacer, who hit a last-ball six to help St Kitts and Nevis Patriots defeat Barbados Royals in a Caribbean Premier League match on September 2, was being trolled by an Australian cricket agent.

Cottrell responded by tweeting, ‘Is my agent sledging me? Show me an Aussie without telling you Aussie?! Hey man, did you forget Gabba? (Have you forgotten Gabba).’

Australia lost to India in January 2021 at the Gabba in Brisbane in the fourth and final Test match after failing to defend 328 runs. An Indian fan asked Jaffer if he taught Cottrell to troll. Jaffer has been using photographs and one liners in trolling teams like England and Australia.

Cottrell replied, ‘We put as much effort into bowling as Zafar does on his tweets. (I work on my bowling – his primary skill – as much as Jaffer works on his tweets).’