The 10 most pirated movies of the week (05/09/2021)

Among news and returns, the list of most pirated movies of the week is back for you to stay on top of what’s been booming in the darkest corners of the internet. And what stands out in today’s ranking is the strength of the unprecedented titles, which took the Top 10 by storm and occupied the podium.

That’s where Amazon Prime Video’s main release this September is, an action thriller with good doses of suspense that has been much talked about, and the sequel to a horror movie that surprised a lot of people when it was released. In addition, the ranking has the return of Black Widow to the race, most likely due to the feature’s arrival in the Disney+ regular catalogue.

Other than that, what we have is the traditional up-and-down of productions on the list, which reflects a lot the fluctuation of public interest and serves as a thermometer to know which are the most popular movies today.

Curious to know what are the 10 most pirated movies of the week? Next, you can check the complete list that Canaltech raises exclusively to keep you well informed.

10. The Legend of the Green Knight

The Legend of the Green Knight is an example of a film that caught the eye of specialists, the public and pirates. Starring Dev Patel and Alicia Vikander, the film reimagines the classic legend of Gawain and the Green Knight. The latter would have arrived at King Arthur’s court all painted and proposed a challenge to the members of the Round Table: that they would cut off his head with an ax blow. In return, they should allow him to reciprocate the gesture in 1 year and 1 day. Gawain rises to the challenge and cuts off the Green Knight’s head, who takes it and promises to return to fulfill the agreement.

9. Memory Paths

Once regarded as one of the most promising titles in the science fiction genre, Caminhos da Memória has been torn apart by critics, although that hasn’t diminished public interest in it—so much so that it’s here on our list, isn’t it? The plot follows a private investigator with the ability to retrieve any memories of his clients, but things start to change drastically when he accepts a new client and a seemingly simple affair turns into an obsession steeped in a violent conspiracy.

8. Fast and Furious 9

After several delays, Fast and Furious 9 was finally released in theaters and has now fallen into the pirates’ net. The plot shows Toretto and Letty going through life at a slower pace, but the past is accelerating in their direction when he is reunited with his brother, Jacob, who is now seeking revenge encouraged by Cypher and Magdalene Shaw. There will be no way out and Toretto will have to gather his family of friends once again and speed up to space to solve some more crap.

7. GI Joe Origins: Snake Eyes

Despite being destroyed by the critics, GI Joe Origins: Snake Eyes still piqued the interest of the entertainment-seeking audience in torrent trackers. The film had its premiere restricted to VOD services and, therefore, it quickly hit the web. The plot adapts the story of Snake Eyes, one of the most famous characters in the Commandos in Action. Taken in by an ancient Japanese clan, he learns the ways to become a ninja warrior, but soon has his honor and loyalty tested.

6. Jungle Cruise

Adapted from a Disneyland attraction, Jungle Cruise shows an adventure across the Amazon aboard the decaying La Quilla boat. At the helm is spirited Captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson), who will guide valiant researcher Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) in her quest for an ancient tree that has the power to change the future of medicine. The task is not an easy one and other dangers, including supernatural forces, arise to put the future of the mission and humanity in check.

5. Black Widow

After an entire year without a film from the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU), Marvel Studios debuted Black Widow. The film shows Natasha Romanoff confronting the darker side of her story when a dangerous conspiracy linked to her past emerges. Persecuted, Natasha must deal with her past as a spy and the relationships she left behind before joining the Avengers.

4. The Suicide Squad

The world’s most misfit group of super-villains is back in this reboot that seeks to erase the disaster that was the 2016 movie. 2, Savant, King Shark and Harlequin, and sends them to the island of Corto Maltese with Colonel Rick Flag for another dirty job that no one else has the courage to do.

3. Cinderella

One of the main releases of Prime Video this September, Cinderella has already fallen into the pirates’ net. The film is a modern retelling of the classic fairy tale, giving a new look to the plot. Here, Cinderela is an ambitious young woman who dreams of working in the fashion world and will have the help of her Fado Godrinho to make it a reality.

2. The Protege

From the same director of 007 Casino Royale and 007 Contra GoldenEye, The Protegido (or The Protegé, as it has been called by everyone around the internet) is one of the great promises of action films in this second half of 2021. The plot follows the killer of rent Anna, who was extremely well trained by the legendary assassin Moody. Seen by her as a father figure, Moody is brutally murdered by enemies, and Anna sets out on a journey of revenge. She just didn’t imagine she’d be immersing herself in a game of cat and mouse with a homicidal maniac whose obsession with her trumps whatever abilities she has.

1. The Man in Darkness 2

The Man in the Dark was successful enough for Sony to announce a sequel with an exclusive premiere in theaters, but the film has already been fished out by the pirates on duty. The sequel takes place years after Norman Nordstrom’s house was broken into and he is living peacefully; but the sins of the past are coming back to take their toll and torment the life of the blind man who terrorizes anyone who enters his house.

