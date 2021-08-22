Nintendo Switch | How to Create a Nintendo Account

Creating a Nintendo Account (or Nintendo Account) is one of the steps necessary to use a Nintendo Switch. It is required to buy digital games from the Nintendo eShop store, subscribe to services such as Switch Online and to participate in the My Nintendo points program (successor to the now defunct Club Nintendo).

It is not possible to create a Nintendo account directly from the console — only from the computer or browser on the mobile phone. In this article, Canaltech explains the step by step.

How to Create a Nintendo Account from Computer or Mobile

Step 1: Open a web browser and go to Nintendo’s official page.

(Screenshot: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech)

Step 2: In the upper right corner of the screen, click Login/Create Account.

(Screenshot: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech)

Step 3: Click on Create Nintendo Account.

(Screenshot: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech)

Step 4: You must select one of the options according to your age. If you are 12 years old, press the first button; if you are 13 or older, press the second.

(Screenshot: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech)

If you are up to 12 years old

Step 4.1: You will need to link your account to another adult account. That way, your parents or guardians will be notified when you try to make a purchase, for example. If you agree, just click Continue.

(Screenshot: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech)

Step 4.2: On this screen, your parent or guardian will have to login, or create a new account. Then, just fill in the necessary information — as we’ll describe below.

(Screenshot: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech)

If you are 13 years old or older

Step 4.3: You will be taken directly to a form. If you don’t want to fill it out, you can speed up the process by linking your account to an existing one on Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple.

Step 4.4: If you don’t want to link your account, just fill in the requested information in the form.

(Screenshot: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech)

Step 5: You will be asked whether or not you want to receive e-mails with news and advertisements for Nintendo games. After choosing, click Confirm and Register.

Step 6: Nintendo will send a confirmation code to the registered email address. You must enter this code. In this way, the company confirms that your email address is legitimate and that you have access to it. Then click Confirm.

Step 7: done! Your account was created.

How to link a Nintendo Switch User to a Nintendo Account?

Since you cannot create a Nintendo account directly on the Nintendo Switch console, you must have already created your account using a computer or mobile phone. Once you’ve created it, you’ll be able to link your Nintendo Switch user to your account — so you’ll be able to enjoy all the features it offers.

Step 1: From the console home screen, go to Settings

(Screenshot: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech)

Step 2: Look for the Users option in the side menu. Then select the user you want to link a Nintendo Account to.

(Screenshot: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech)

Step 3: Click Link a Nintendo Account

(Screenshot: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech)

Step 4: Choose to log in using your Nintendo Account email address and password, or with a mobile device — using a QR Code.

(Screenshot: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech)

Step 5.1: If you have selected the first option, just fill in the fields with the email and password previously registered in your Nintendo account.

(Screenshot: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech)

Step 5.2: If you chose to login with a smart device, simply point your phone’s camera at the QR Code displayed on the screen. On your mobile, follow the instructions to login.

Step 6: Done! Your Nintendo Switch User has been linked to your Nintendo Account. Now you can buy games, subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online and register for the My Nintendo points program!

What is the difference between a Nintendo Account and Nintendo Network ID?

Although they are similar, Nintendo Accounts and Nintendo Network IDs are used for different things.

The Nintendo Account is used on the Nintendo Switch and services offered on the console, such as Nintendo Switch Online and My Nintendo. Nintendo Network ID (NNID) is used on the Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS family.

