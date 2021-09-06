Nothing Cringe: 10 Old Games That Are Still Hits

If there are games that have aged badly and left that taste more bitter than a Nintendo Switch cartridge during play, a few years after release, others stand the test of time and are a delicious experience to enjoy to this day.

It doesn’t matter the pixelated graphics, the number of bits or the big loading screens. Canaltech has separated a list of those games that have become true classics and are still successful, attracting players even among new generation releases.

10. Ragnarok Online

Ragnarok Online is a free-to-play MMORPG (Image: Disclosure)

Free, light and nostalgic. Straight from the Lan House screens across Brazil, Ragnarök Online is the MMORPG that was very successful here in mid 2004. The game is based on Norse mythology and puts the player on online servers to solve missions and face iconic monsters like the Poring.

Proof that Ragnarök Online is still a success is that the game recently received items in Free Fire. Poring was made available as a pet option and customization item for players of one of the biggest battle royale in the world.

Items based on the little monster Porigon became available in Free Fire (Image: Photo: Reproduction/Garena)

Even today the title is a good choice to play and adventure with friends, receiving constant updates. Ragnarök Online has more than 50 character classes and 10 different paths to choose from. Among swordsman, archer, vigilante, thief, wizard, alchemist, archbishop and muse, more than 25 million people explore the world of this game. The game also has a mobile version, called Ragnarök M.

9. Final Fantasy VII

Release Date: 1997 Original Platform: PlayStation

Final Fantasy VII is a definitive milestone in the JRPG series. The seventh chapter of Square Enix’s games was released in 1997 for Playstation, helping Sony’s console to boost sales and create a solid image for Japan’s RPGs in the West.

The game was a hit at the time of release for presenting an immersive world, which expanded to a gigantic map, in addition to offering impressive graphics quality for the time. The game is still a hit for its tragic story, filled with action and twists.

Game won remake for Sony consoles (Image: Playback/Square Enix)

FFVII has sold over 11 million copies, making it the best-selling Final Fantasy of the main series. The title was credited as “the game that sold the PlayStation” and currently makes up one of the biggest titles in Sony’s library with Final Fantasy VII Remake.

8. Tibia

Tibia maintained an average of 100,000 players a day in 2020 (Image: Press Release/Cipsoft)

The online and medieval world of Tibia is one of the best known MMORPGs for Brazilians. The already simple graphics at the time of launch made the game very accessible and attractive for internet connections and computers circulating in the country.

In addition to the nostalgia of those who turned into nights playing, Tibia is still a success due to the constant updates it receives. In 2020, developer Cipsoft doubled the game’s revenue after improving the trading platform that allows the sale of characters between players.

Image: Disclosure/Cipsoft

Tibia maintained an average of 100,000 players a day in 2020 and generated €25 million in revenue for the year. Within the game, the activity that most engages the community is clashes between player guilds.

7. Super Mario 64

Release Date: 1996 Original Platform: Nintendo 64 Super Mario 64 North American Cover (Image: Reproduction/Nintendo)

The first three-dimensional game in the Mario franchise, Super Mario 64 follows the plumber through scenarios that revolutionized the franchise and marked players for generations.

Super Mario 64 has ensured its longevity by gaining appeal in the speedrunner community, which is dedicated to finding ways to finish a game as quickly as possible. There are several different record possibilities to complete the game, using scenario bugs or completing the campaign fairly, with all the stars.

The fact is that the tradition of speedruns with Super Mario 64 doesn’t drop the shuttlecock. In addition, the game often still appears in the list of games broadcast on Twitch.

6. Team Fortress 2

(Image: Disclosure/Valve)

Valve has in its catalog, true classics of competitive online games, such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and DotA 2. A company game as loved by its community as these two titans is Team Fortress 2.

From a franchise that was born as a Quake mod to the sequel that debuted 2007, Team Fortress 2 is an FPS that has withstood despite the lack of attention from Valve, who never invested heavily in a competitive landscape for the game.

Nowadays, the company that owns Steam relies on the community’s help in creating game mods. Between July and August 2021, Team Fortress 2 reached a peak of 150,000 simultaneous players. The most popular modality currently is the Sixes (6×6), in which two teams with six players compete on a map that has five control points.

5. Super Mario World

Release Date: 1990 Original Platform: SNES

North American cover of Super Mario World (Image: Reproduction/Nintendo)

A few factors help explain the longevity of Super Mario World, recognized even by players who were born well after its launch in the 1990s.

The game accompanied the Brazilian version of Nintendinho, helping this world with several inventive phases and with Yoshi, as the main novelty, becoming an affective memory that carried the title over the years.

This connection between Nintendo’s adventure and Brazil has even borne fruit for the community. Brazilian Matheus Furtado even entered the Guinness Book of records for being able to submit Super Mario World in just 1 minute and 13 seconds, which placed him in first place in the world.

4. Pac-Man

Release Date: 1980 Original Platform: Arcade

Pac-Man is one of the most famous characters in video games. Proof of this is that the character left the arcades to win a cartoon, a spot in the Super Smash Bros. cast. Ultimate and even stamping the promotion of the movie Pixels with Adam Sandler.

With its simplicity, but fun gameplay, the game has established itself as a gaming immortal. In 2010, on the franchise’s 30th anniversary, search site Google released a doodle with a playable version of Pac-Man on the home page. The initiative caused considerable damage to companies, which began to report problems with employees who insisted on using the game instead of working.

Pac-Man Doodle created by Google search engine (Image: Playback/Google)

In April 2021, the classic game got a redesigned version with gameplay inspired by the battle royale genre. Pac-Man 99 was released by Bandai Namco for Nintendo Switch, helping to maintain the series’ legacy.

3. Street Fighter II

Release Date: 1991 Original Platform: Arcade

The second Street Fighter is the foundation for any modern fighting game. By introducing the first combo system, the arcade title set a standard for games of its kind and immortalized the cast with Ryu, Blanka and fighter Chun-Li.

The title’s continued success prompted Capcom to re-release a game cartridge in 2017, as well as including Street Fighter II as the flagship title of the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary compilation, available on Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam).

2. Resident Evil 4

Release Date: 2005 Original Platform: Nintendo GameCube



More focused on shooting and with a playful tone, Resident Evil 4 established Leon S. Kennedy as one of the favorite protagonists of the entire franchise.

The mission to rescue the daughter of the president of the United States goes through different scenarios, biological weapons and won the hearts of players over the years with countless remasters for different consoles.

Resident Evil 4 is available on PS4, PC, Xbox One and Switch. Soon, the game will also get a virtual reality version. The game walks is the main inspiration for Resident Evil Village and could gain a remake in 2022, extending the success longer.

1. Tetris

Image: Reproduction/The Tetris Company

Tetris turned 37 in 2021 with the record for the most ported game in video game history. It was released on 65 different platforms and continues to be on the rise today with versions for the Playstation family, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

The game’s premise has been preserved over the years without much change. You must fit pieces of different shapes and colors, capable of rotating on their own axis in four different positions. When completing a line, the pieces disappear and give points to the player.

Tetris was developed in Russia by young Alexey Pajitnov, alongside colleagues Dmitry Pavlovsky and Vadim Gerasimov, the latter being a 16-year-old programming prodigy. The trio was part of the Computer Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences and created the first Tetris concepts in 1984, in the midst of the Cold War. Despite global tensions, Tetris broke through the Iron Curtain and reached the United States, where it was a success with the Game Boy port.

Today the game receives new versions, all with license from The Tetris Company and base created by Pajitnov. The most recent incursions in the franchise are the battle royale Tetris 99 and Tetris Effect.

