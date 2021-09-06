kl rahul fined: kl rahul fined for showing dissent to umpire’s decision:

Dubai

Indian opener KL Rahul was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for showing dissatisfaction with the umpire’s decision on the third day of the fourth Test against England in London.

The incident happened in the 34th over of the Indian innings on Saturday when he was dismissed off James Anderson after a DRS review. He thus violated level one of the ICC (International Cricket Council) code of conduct.

Big blow to Team India, these support staff were isolated after Ravi Shastri was found to be Kovid positive

Rahul scored 46 runs in 101 balls. According to an ICC release, “Rahul was found guilty of a breach of Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Support Staff, which deals with the dissenting opinion of the umpires in an international match.”

Apart from this, one demerit point has also been added to the disciplinary record of Rahul, whose first violation in 24 months. Rahul has pleaded guilty and accepted the fine proposed by Chris Broad of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. Therefore, there was no need for an official hearing.

Rohit Sharma Record: Rohit Sharma made a wonderful record of 9 centuries in England, Rahul Dravid also left behind

The charges were framed by on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Mike Burns. Level one violations result in a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum penalty of 50 percent of the player’s fee and one or two demerit points.