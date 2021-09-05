manika batra refutes claim of not informing ttfi about roy alleged fixing proposal

New Delhi

Veteran table tennis player Manika Batra on Sunday rubbished the Table Tennis Federation of India’s (TTFI) claim that the national federation had not disclosed the alleged match-fixing details against national coach Soumyadeep Roy in March. .

Manika had alleged that national coach Roy had asked her to lose a match during the Olympic qualifiers in March. Indian Table Tennis Association secretary Arun Banerjee has questioned the timing of Manika’s allegations against Roy.

Responding to the TTFI’s show cause notice, Manika vehemently denied that she had damaged the reputation of the game by refusing to seek Roy’s help. Manika alleged that Roy had asked her to lose a match during the Olympic qualifiers in March and that is why she refused to take Roy’s help in the singles event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Manika said on Sunday, ‘I just want to say that in the written reply of the TTFI notice and letter it is clearly stated that I had informed them about this matter long back (in March).

‘Why Manik Batra remained silent for 5 months? What was the compulsion that was stopping them from doing this?

“I don’t know why now the false claim is being made by me of not giving this information for five months. My reply to the notice clearly confirms my quick information sharing. On my part, I decided not to accept it and immediately reported the matter to a TTFI official. I decided not to follow the unethical orders of the national coach.

Manika said, ‘I have been falsely accused of ‘disrespecting the country by seeing an empty coach’s chair’ during the match. He is also unlikely to participate in the ongoing national camp in Sonepat ahead of the Asian Championships to be held later this month.