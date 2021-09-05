Relations with Turkey are advanced

According to the Bahrain official news agency, Al Khalifa received Esin Çakıl, Turkey’s Ambassador to Bahrain.

During the meeting, Al Khalifa and Ambassador Çakıl reviewed the course of good and close relations between the two brotherly countries.

During the meeting, Al Khalifa drew attention to the advanced level of relations and the development of cooperation in all fields.

The King of Bahrain thanked Ambassador Çakıl for the importance he attached to strengthening the friendly relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Çakıl also expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the care shown by the King of Bahrain, Al Khalifa, to the distinguished relations in all fields.

