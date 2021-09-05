INDIA VS PAKISTAN WORLD T20: Having t20 world cup match in dubai is more beneficial for pakistan than india

Karachi

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is confident that playing more matches in Dubai will put his team in greater advantage than India if they take the field for their opening league match of the ICC T20 World Cup on October 24.

Pakistan has had limited success against India in International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments. The team’s only major breakthrough came in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy.

IND vs PAK: India will clash in T20 World Cup on October 24, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said – wait is over, preparations are complete

Teams of India and Pakistan will start their campaign in the T20 World Cup with a match against each other in Dubai on October 24. Pakistan has played 36 T20 Internationals at this ground, out of which it has won 21.

Babar said in a press conference held ahead of the upcoming T20 International series against England and New Zealand, “Only the team that can field its plans better and take advantage of more opportunities will get success.”

Hey! What is this… a cricket match in the dressing room instead of the ground? Shocked, you will not be able to stop laughing watching VIDEO

“I know my team is full of confidence and looking forward to the match on October 24,” he said. The seven T20 matches against New Zealand and England will be important for us as we would like to win most of them. We will try to take the confidence and momentum of that win to Dubai.

Babar Azam going to marry my sister, has been accused of sexual abuse

Babar conceded that the condition of the Dubai Stadium would also suit Pakistan better than India. “UAE is like our second home and we have won many T20 matches there and became the top team in the world rankings. Yes, it will have an added advantage, I am sure it will motivate the players.