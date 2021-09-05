Do you know what collaborative apps are? Meet 4 of them and see how they work

Do you know what collaborative apps are? Meet 4 of them and see how they work

The internet is a universal way to meet new people, understand new subjects or dive headlong into endless memes. One of the benefits of having several different people within the same network is that it allows them to help each other and thus meet each other’s needs.

Chances are, you’ve already enjoyed this concept in some way. If you’ve seen restaurant reviews on delivery apps or checked out observations and comments about an establishment or tourist attraction on Google Maps, for example, know that they follow principles present in collaborative apps — wheels that turn thanks to the provision of information and cooperation between users .

Still, collaboration spaces pop up on the internet all the time — today, so-called collaborative applications form an entire category. There are several examples of applications where “unity is strength” and, therefore, Canaltech now lists some of these platforms and how they are willing to help people even in difficult times.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Guiaderodas is an initiative that works on several fronts. The first of these is the Guiaderodas Certification, a program aimed at improving accessibility for people with physical disabilities within corporations. The organization is willing to carry out assessments about the space, indicate structural changes and even train workers so that they can better deal with colleagues with reduced mobility.

On the other hand, there is the “Where to Go” function, which in practice is like evaluating establishments using Google Maps, but with a focus on accessibility. “Does the place offer a tactile floor?”, “Are there alternatives for locomotion besides stairs?” and “Do people in wheelchairs have space to walk around in the environment?” are some of the questions that the user must answer to feed the application’s database and help other people when deciding where to go or where to visit.

The map’s intelligence depends on a team of reduced size, responsible for evaluating the information, and, of course, on the users’ collaboration. “We are a small team and all our success depends on sensitizing digital volunteers. They are responsible for the success of the initiative”, says Guiaderodas founder Bruno Mahfuz in a conversation with CT.

During the pandemic, adherence to the app declined, according to Mahfuz, but this encouraged the group to devise new features. In addition to the mobile versions, Guiaderodas also works via the web.

Also with an equally important initiative is the Trampoline. It is a platform focused on publicizing job openings that do not appear on larger networks, such as LinkedIn or Catho Online. The idea is to allow users to share the opportunities they find on the street, in vacancies advertised by flyers, stickers or cards. At the same time, other users take advantage of this information to go directly to the position offered, already with the address and position in hand.

Creating ways to publicize workplaces in search of professionals is extremely important, especially in such a critical time as the COVID-19 pandemic. Especially in São Paulo, the reopening of commerce boosted the application’s numbers by around 500%, revealed the Product Director of Trampolim Bruno Rizzato.

“There are more than 5,000 active vacancies on Trampolim, which were published by the community and by companies”, reveals the executive to Canaltech. “We have approximately 9,000 registered users and more than 2,000 applications made for job opportunities”, he adds.

Currently, the Trampoline is under development and is in a testing period, according to the official website. The app is available exclusively for Android.

At Cataki, the proposal is to correctly dispose of recyclable materials. The initiative is intended to be a platform to unite waste pickers, those citizens who roam the streets in search of waste that can be recycled to sell to treatment centers.

According to Pimp my Carroça, responsible for Cataki, 90% of everything recycled in Brazil is collected by collectors. However, despite being an important part of the recycling chain, these people are the ones who receive the least for their effort — and then Cataki enters again.

The application allows anyone to register as a waste picker. And then it works like this: do you have recyclable waste in your house or in your company? Just use Cataki to get in touch with a worker who will go to the agreed place to retrieve the material. In practice, the app works as a kind of “LinkedIn for collectors” and, as it serves to expand the dissemination of the services of collectors, it ends up allowing an increase in these people’s income. Today Cataki is available for Android and iOS.

To end the list, here is perhaps the least pleasant initiative of all: Cruzado Fire is a non-governmental organization that operates as an information center to notify shootings and firearms fire. The platform is available for checking from the web, but also in mobile app.

The concept is to keep the population informed about risky places and violence in a region with information generated by the users themselves — and there is also a fact-checking by the Fogo Cruzado team. User complaints are not identifiable and the data obtained by the platform can be consulted free of charge and can serve as a source for the press and researchers.

Currently, Fogo Cruzado acts in the registration of shots in the cities of Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and Recife (PE). The service is available on the web, Android and iOS.

It’s a fact that there are other very modern initiatives out there — do you know any others? Leave your indication below, in the comments.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.